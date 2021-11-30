Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability

Noise, the domestic wearable company has expanded its audio portfolio has launched Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earbuds on Tuesday. The key highlight of the new Noise TWS earbuds is its active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and up to 20 hours of claimed playback time. Also Read - Noise X-Fit 1 fitness band launched in partnership with HRX, more products to follow

In addition, the Noise Air Buds Pro true wireless earbuds offer quad mics, IP-rated sweatproof resistance, and 10mm driver. Here are the price and specs details of the new TWS earbuds from Noise.

Noise Air Buds Pro price in India, sale

Noise Air Buds Pro price in India has been set at an introductory price of Rs 2,499 in India. The earbuds will come in three colour coats- Black, Blue, and White. Prospective buyers can pick the product from Noise's official website and via e-commerce portals Amazon, and Flipkart starting November 30.

Noise Air Buds Pro specifications, features

The new Noise Air Buds Pro earbuds feature a half in-ear design with silicone tips for comfort fit. The earbuds offer dual microphones for calls. The earbuds have a Bluetooth range of 10 meters and are compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.

As mentioned, the Air Buds Pro comes with an ANC feature that reduces ambient noise by up to -25dB. The pair has touch-enabled controls with which one can answer/reject calls, adjust volume, or use it for activating voice assistants as well. One can also use the touch controls to use Transparency mode and ANC.

Talking about the transparency mode, the earbuds will eliminate the passive noise cancellation or simply to say eliminate unwanted noise. The pair has the in-house Hyper Sync technology that claims to connect the earbuds with a paired device as soon as you open the charging case.

The Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earbuds are rated to deliver up to 20 hours of total playback time when the device is used along with the case. The pair is said to offer 4 hours of usage on a single charge, and with ANC turned on, the earbuds are claimed to offer 3.5 hours of playback. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. The charging case comes with a USB-C port and can fully charge up in one hour. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.O and weigh 3.6 grams each. The charging case has a dimension measuring 66x47x23.9mm.