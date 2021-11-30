comscore Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability
News

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability

News

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with quad-mic, transparency mode, up to 20 hours playback time launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,499.

Noise Air Buds Pro

Noise, the domestic wearable company has expanded its audio portfolio has launched Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earbuds on Tuesday. The key highlight of the new Noise TWS earbuds is its active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and up to 20 hours of claimed playback time. Also Read - Noise X-Fit 1 fitness band launched in partnership with HRX, more products to follow

In addition, the Noise Air Buds Pro true wireless earbuds offer quad mics, IP-rated sweatproof resistance, and 10mm driver. Here are the price and specs details of the new TWS earbuds from Noise. Also Read - Best TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000 in September: Realme Buds Q2, boAt Airdopes 281 Pro, and more

Noise Air Buds Pro price in India, sale

Noise Air Buds Pro price in India has been set at an introductory price of Rs 2,499 in India. The earbuds will come in three colour coats- Black, Blue, and White. Prospective buyers can pick the product from Noise’s official website and via e-commerce portals Amazon, and Flipkart starting November 30. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Brio launched in India at Rs 2,999 to take on Mi Band 6, Realme Band 2

Noise Air Buds Pro specifications, features

The new Noise Air Buds Pro earbuds feature a half in-ear design with silicone tips for comfort fit. The earbuds offer dual microphones for calls. The earbuds have a Bluetooth range of 10 meters and are compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.

As mentioned, the Air Buds Pro comes with an ANC feature that reduces ambient noise by up to -25dB. The pair has touch-enabled controls with which one can answer/reject calls, adjust volume, or use it for activating voice assistants as well. One can also use the touch controls to use Transparency mode and ANC.

Talking about the transparency mode, the earbuds will eliminate the passive noise cancellation or simply to say eliminate unwanted noise. The pair has the in-house Hyper Sync technology that claims to connect the earbuds with a paired device as soon as you open the charging case.

The Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earbuds are rated to deliver up to 20 hours of total playback time when the device is used along with the case. The pair is said to offer 4 hours of usage on a single charge, and with ANC turned on, the earbuds are claimed to offer 3.5 hours of playback. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. The charging case comes with a USB-C port and can fully charge up in one hour. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.O and weigh 3.6 grams each. The charging case has a dimension measuring 66x47x23.9mm.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 30, 2021 8:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world
Photo Gallery
The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world
The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world

Photo Gallery

The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability

News

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

Photo Gallery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

Photo Gallery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram

How To

Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Features

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world

The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability

Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon targeting gamers

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability

News

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability
Noise X-Fit 1 fitness band launched in partnership with HRX, more products to follow

Wearables

Noise X-Fit 1 fitness band launched in partnership with HRX, more products to follow
Noise ColorFit Brio with IP68 rating, 50 sports modes launched in India

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Brio with IP68 rating, 50 sports modes launched in India
NoiseFit Core smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Wearables

NoiseFit Core smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103 launched in India: Price, specifications

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103 launched in India: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Faded Wheel इवेंट में इस तरह मिलेगा Stormbound Mizu और AWM Wavebreaker Kaze

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ भारत में आएगा Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge नाम से, मिलेगी 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग

DIZO Buds Z Review: बजट ईयरबड्स, जो भीड़ से हैं अलग

PUBG: New State ने पूरे किए 4 करोड़ डाउनलोड, सेलिब्रेशन में प्लेयर्स को मिल रहे फ्री रिवॉर्ड

Top 5 Free Fire Rewards for November: रिडीम कोड्स के जरिए इस महीने मिलने वाले 5 सबसे धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers

News

Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers
Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16,999 | Rebranded version of Redmi Note 11

News

Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16,999 | Rebranded version of Redmi Note 11
Micromax may launch IN Note 1 Pro on December 15 alongside other smartphones

News

Micromax may launch IN Note 1 Pro on December 15 alongside other smartphones
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates

News

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates

News

The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world
Photo Gallery
The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world
The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world

Photo Gallery

The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world
Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability

News

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability
Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon targeting gamers

News

Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon targeting gamers
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

Photo Gallery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers