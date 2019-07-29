Noise ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band launched in India

Gurgaon based technology company, Noise, has launched a new smart fitness band in India. Called ColorFIT 2, the fitness band comes with an improved display and user interface. It will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Honor Band 4 among others. Here is everything you need to know about the new Noise ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band.

Noise ColorFIT 2 price in India and availability

The ColorFIT2 fitness band is available for Rs 1,999. You can buy it from Amazon India and gonoise.com. You can buy it in three color options – Dusk Pink, Twilight Blue and Midnight Black. Talking about competition, the popular Mi Band 3 with color display is also available for Rs 1,999. You can buy it from Mi.com. Then there is the Honor Band 4 which is available for Rs 2,599, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Fit e smart band is available for Rs 2,490. Both of these are available to buy from Flipkart.

Noise ColorFIT 2 specifications and features

The fitness band comes with a 0.96-inch LCD display. It has a resolution of 160x80pixels and pixel density of 186ppi. The ColorFIT 2 supports smartphone notifications for calls, text and WhatsApp messages. Additionally, notifications from Facebook, Skype and other apps are also displayed on the screen.

The fitness band is compatible with iOS and Android platforms using NoiseFIT Sport app. The app also lets you configure alarms, notifications and watch faces. The fitness tracker can now track up to 14 sports. It comes with a built-in activity tracker to count your steps, sleep along with 24-hour heart rate monitor. Upon goal completion, you do get a reminder for the same.

The Noise ColorFIT 2 also features an optional menstrual cycle tracking for women. It takes away the guesswork of period tracking. The fitness band weighs just 20 grams and is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. Sadly, the company hasn’t mentioned about the battery life.