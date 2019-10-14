comscore Noise ColorFit Pro 2 fitness smartwatch launched in India
Noise ColorFit Pro 2 fitness smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,999; specifications, features

The fitness-focused smartwatch comes with a color display, water resistance features and more. Here is all you need to know about Noise ColorFit Pro 2.

  Published: October 14, 2019 2:59 PM IST
Earlier this year in July, Noise, Gurgaon based technology company, launched ColorFIT 2 fitness band. Now, the company has launched a fitness focussed smartwatch called ColorFit Pro 2. It is one of the most affordable fitness products in a smartwatch form factor. Here is all you need to know about Noise ColorFit Pro 2.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 price in India

The new smartwatch is a successor to the ColorFit Pro that was launched last year. It will be available to purchase for Rs 2,999 from leading e-commerce platforms. You can also buy it from the company website – gonoise.com. There are two color options – Teal Green and Mist Grey – to choose from.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 specifications and features

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch LCD touch screen display of 240×240 pixels. Users can choose from dynamic watch faces to customize the look and feel. The smartwatch comes with a claimed battery life of 7-8 days on a single charge. It carries IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. 

Fitness features include step counter, sleep tracker, 24-hour heart rate monitor, goal completion reminder and more. There is also breathe feature, and built-in activity tracker to choose from 9 sports modes such as yoga, indoor running and more.

The smartwatch can also display notifications for WhatsApp messages, incoming calls, text messages, and more. Notifications from apps like Skype, Facebook can also be displayed. It is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. 

Noise ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band

The ColorFIT2 fitness band is available for Rs 1,999. It features a 0.96-inch LCD display (160x80pixels) and pixel density of 186ppi. The fitness tracker can now track up to 14 sports. It comes with a built-in activity tracker to count your steps, sleep along with 24-hour heart rate monitor. The Noise ColorFIT 2 also features an optional menstrual cycle tracking for women. It takes away the guesswork of period tracking.

