Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999

According to the listing on Amazon, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,999 under the launch offer. After the initial sale, the price will be Rs 3,999.

Electronics manufacturer Noise has recently launched its new smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand, in India, which is giving you many amazing features at a low price. With a great display and many watch face options, you are getting many more features in it. Also Read - Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

The sale of this smartwatch will start in India this week itself, and it will be available for purchase on Amazon. The Noise ColorFit Plus Grand is listed with a 1.69-inch LCD display and 150 watch face options. This fitness tracker also comes with 60 fitness modes and features like heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, menstrual cycle, and sleep tracking. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

According to the listing on Amazon, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,999 under the launch offer. After the initial sale, the price will be Rs 3,999. The watch has been launched in four colors, Electric Blue, Champagne Grey, Olive Green, and Jet Black. Talking about availability, the sale of the watch will start at 12 pm on February 18. Also Read - Reliance Jio partners with SES to bring satellite broadband connectivity to India

Noise’s new smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand, has been launched in India on Amazon. It can be purchased from next week, i.e., February 18. The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch LCD display and crowning the right side like Apple Watches. In addition, you will also get more than 150 cloud-based watch faces.

Noise ColorFit Plus Grand Smartwatch offers over 60 fitness modes. Users can also track their sleep quality, menstrual cycle, blood oxygen level (SpO2), and 24×7 heart rate monitoring through this. As of now, no information has been given regarding how much battery life the watch offers on a single charge.

However, it is definitely mentioned that it supports Watt fast charging, which gives up to 25 hours of battery backup on a 15-minute charge. It has got an IP68 rating, which means that this smartwatch will not spoil in water and dust.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 1:39 PM IST

Best Sellers