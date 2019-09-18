Noise has launched a new set of truly wireless earbuds, called Noise Shots X-Buds. The newly launched wireless earphones come with full touch control. The touch sensors on the earbuds give users full control, letting them pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls. The company claims that the Shots X-Buds earphones “have richer sound and deeper bass, with custom speaker drivers.”

It also offers support for Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity as well as for voice assistants. The new Bluetooth earphones from Noise can deliver 4+ hours of battery life, as per the company. Noise says “with 4+ hours of battery life in the earphones and another 3 full recharges from the included charging case, X-Buds can go for over 16 hours without being plugged in.” Interested customers can get it for Rs 3,999 in India. The Noise Shots X-Buds will be available for purchase via Gonoise.com and leading marketplaces.

Last month, Noise launched its Shots X1 AIR wireless earphones in India. It is IPX6 rated and has been built to withstand workout sessions. Even without a built-in battery in the supplied lightweight charging case, X1 AIR earbuds can provide 7 hours of playback between charges. The earbuds also support high-quality AAC audio codec. That comes in combination with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and tuned speaker drivers.

The earbuds come with a starting price of Rs 1,999 in the country. This price is for the one on Flipkart for the Graphite Grey X1 AIR colorway. The Carbon Black X1 AIR colorway is available via Gonoise.com for Rs 2,099. Noise claimed that the earphones do not compromise on features. The headline feature of the new Shots X1 AIR is its lightweight design of just 35 grams. As for the company, Noise, is a Gurugram based tech company. Amit and Gaurav Khatri founded Noise in the year 2014.