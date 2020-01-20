Noise has launched a new set of Shot Neo wireless earbuds in India, and they come with a price label of Rs 2,499. Interested buyers can get the latest Noise wireless earphones via Amazon India. Do note that you get the same earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 2,199 during the Amazon Great Indian sale, which will continue till January 22, 2020. Read on to know more about it.

The Noise Shot Neo supports Smart touch controls, allowing you to pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls. The earbuds are also loaded with 9mm drivers, which the brand claims can deliver rich sound output along with deeper bass. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity too.

Noise claims that its wireless earbuds will offer up to 6 hours of playback time. They also come with a charging case of a 400mAh battery that will give an additional 12 hours of backup. This further means that customers can get up to 18 hours of battery backup with the wireless earbuds. The TWS comes with IPX5 certification, meaning it is water-resistant.

The Noise Shot Neo earbuds also offer support for voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Siri. Besides, Noise recently launched Shots XO TWS earbuds in India. It is priced at Rs 5,499 and comes in black, silver, and pink. It supports wireless charging, a feature that was prominently promoted by Realme during Realme Buds Air launch. Noise Shots XO is IPX7 water and dust resistant.

The Shots XO support, Qualcomm AptX technology, which compresses and then decompresses audio. This happens as the audio travels from a source device like a smartphone to a receiving device like the Shots XO true wireless earbuds. It seems Noise has built a product that will take on more premium true wireless earbuds in the market. There is no mention of environmental noise cancellation or fast pair support.