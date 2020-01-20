comscore Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India: Price, offers, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds with up to 18 hours battery life launched in India
News

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds with up to 18 hours battery life launched in India

News

You get the Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 2,199 during the Amazon Great Indian sale, which will continue till January 22, 2020. 

  • Published: January 20, 2020 3:33 PM IST
Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds

Noise has launched a new set of Shot Neo wireless earbuds in India, and they come with a price label of Rs 2,499. Interested buyers can get the latest Noise wireless earphones via Amazon India. Do note that you get the same earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 2,199 during the Amazon Great Indian sale, which will continue till January 22, 2020.  Read on to know more about it.

Related Stories


The Noise Shot Neo supports Smart touch controls, allowing you to pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls. The earbuds are also loaded with 9mm drivers, which the brand claims can deliver rich sound output along with deeper bass. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity too.

Watch: Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Noise claims that its wireless earbuds will offer up to 6 hours of playback time. They also come with a charging case of a 400mAh battery that will give an additional 12 hours of backup. This further means that customers can get up to 18 hours of battery backup with the wireless earbuds. The TWS comes with IPX5 certification, meaning it is water-resistant.

Noise Shots XO TWS earbuds with Qualcomm aptX support launched: Price, Features

Also Read

Noise Shots XO TWS earbuds with Qualcomm aptX support launched: Price, Features

The Noise Shot Neo earbuds also offer support for voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Siri. Besides, Noise recently launched Shots XO TWS earbuds in India. It is priced at Rs 5,499 and comes in black, silver, and pink. It supports wireless charging, a feature that was prominently promoted by Realme during Realme Buds Air launch. Noise Shots XO is IPX7 water and dust resistant.

The Shots XO support, Qualcomm AptX technology, which compresses and then decompresses audio. This happens as the audio travels from a source device like a smartphone to a receiving device like the Shots XO true wireless earbuds. It seems Noise has built a product that will take on more premium true wireless earbuds in the market. There is no mention of environmental noise cancellation or fast pair support.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 3:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India
News
Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India
Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

News

Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out

IKEA India launches online store in Pune

News

IKEA India launches online store in Pune

25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game

Gaming

25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game

Most Popular

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India

Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India

Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India

News

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite clears Bluetooth SIG
Apple tops True Wireless Headset market in 2019

News

Apple tops True Wireless Headset market in 2019
Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched

News

Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched
Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

News

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG खेलते हुए प्लेयर को आया हार्ट अटैक, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

WhatsApp के एंड्रॉयड बीटा को मिला एनीमेटेड स्टीकर फीचर, डार्क मोड भी हुआ अपडेट

Apple के 2020 सीरीज के iPhones में हो सकता है इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

Samsung Galaxy S20 स्मार्टफोन 5X जूम कैमरा लेंस के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Amazon India और Flipkart sale 2020 हुई लाइव: ये हैं टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन (मोबाइल) डील्स

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India
News
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India
Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked

News

Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked
Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India

News

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India
Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

News

Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out