Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

Noise, which is now a known wearables maker in India, has launched its latest true wireless earbuds Noise Shots Ergo in the country. These earbuds will be made available through Flipkart and Gonoise.com for a launch price of Rs 2,499. The Noise Shots Ergo comes in Stealth Black and Pearl White color options.

The company notes that the Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 along with voice assistant (Google Assistant and Sir) on Android and iOS. These earbuds are IPX7 rated for water resistance from sweat and rain.

The Noise Shots Ergo come with a charging case with 400mAh battery and Type-C charging port. These wireless earbuds can offer 5 hours of standalone playback and 15 hours of additional playback with the charging case battery. So the total backup is 20 hours.

Earlier this month, the company also launched Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds for sports enthusiasts. These are already available at a price of Rs 3,999 in the country. It is available for purchase via Gonoise.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart. The Noise Shots Rush earbuds are designed for sports and active fitness, with ergonomic silicone ear-hooks. It is being offered in three colors variants, including Charcoal Black, Quick Silver, and Wine Red.

The truly wireless earphones come with in-ear design. The newly launched Bluetooth earphones feature an equalizer with 3 built-in presets, which include pop, rock, and classic modes. The switchable low-latency mode lets you watch videos and play games with minimal audio lag, as per the company.

The new Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds also have IPX5 water resistance. The company says that they are sweat-proof and rain-proof too. The product offers full touch controls for playback, voice assistant, volume, and calls. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 6 hours of music playback and a total of 24 hours of playtime with the charging case.