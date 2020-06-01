The Noise Shots Rush has been launched in India. The latest sports wireless earbuds from Noise come with a price label of Rs 3,999 in the country. It is available for purchase via Gonoise.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart. The Noise Shots Rush earbuds are designed for sports and active fitness, with ergonomic silicone ear-hooks. Read on to know more about the new audio product.

The truly wireless earphones come with in-ear design. The newly launched Bluetooth earphones feature an equalizer with 3 built-in presets, which include pop, rock, and classic modes. The switchable low-latency mode lets you watch videos and play games with minimal audio lag, as per the company.

The new Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds also have IPX5 water resistance. The company says that they are sweat-proof and rain-proof too. The product offers full touch controls for playback, voice assistant, volume, and calls. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 6 hours of music playback and a total of 24 hours of playtime with the charging case. It is being offered in three colors variants, including Charcoal Black, Quick Silver, and Wine Red.

