comscore Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India: Price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India: Check price, features
News

Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India: Check price, features

News

The latest sports wireless earbuds from Noise come with a price label of Rs 3,999 in the country. It is available for purchase via Gonoise.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.

  • Published: June 1, 2020 2:56 PM IST
Noise wireless earbuds

The Noise Shots Rush has been launched in India. The latest sports wireless earbuds from Noise come with a price label of Rs 3,999 in the country. It is available for purchase via Gonoise.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart. The Noise Shots Rush earbuds are designed for sports and active fitness, with ergonomic silicone ear-hooks. Read on to know more about the new audio product.

The truly wireless earphones come with in-ear design. The newly launched Bluetooth earphones feature an equalizer with 3 built-in presets, which include pop, rock, and classic modes. The switchable low-latency mode lets you watch videos and play games with minimal audio lag, as per the company.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

The new Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds also have IPX5 water resistance. The company says that they are sweat-proof and rain-proof too. The product offers full touch controls for playback, voice assistant, volume, and calls. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 6 hours of music playback and a total of 24 hours of playtime with the charging case. It is being offered in three colors variants, including Charcoal Black, Quick Silver, and Wine Red.

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm for Rs 1,799; check details

Also Read

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm for Rs 1,799; check details

Besides, Xiaomi recently launched its first wireless earbuds in India. In terms of features, the Redmi Earbuds S comes with automatic second connection, single and double use and a dedicated gaming mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 but lacks instant pairing. You will have to take the buds out of the case and manually pair via Bluetooth setting. The company also claims that the earbuds can manage 12 hours of playback on a single charge of the whole unit including the case.

The Redmi Earbuds S features 7.2mm driver and DSP noise reduction for better call experience. The earbuds themselves are rated to last for four hours and you can get up to 12 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also have physical buttons to control music, calls, and voice assistant. These earbuds are also IPX4 rated.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 1, 2020 2:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India
News
Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India
PUBG Mobile introduces 1-UC Bounty Raid as a new event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces 1-UC Bounty Raid as a new event

Mitron app faces security problem including threat of account hack

News

Mitron app faces security problem including threat of account hack

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999

Deals

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999

Acer Swift 3 laptop launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

Acer Swift 3 laptop launched in India: Price, specifications

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India

Mitron app faces security problem including threat of account hack

Apple: India makes it easy for the company to focus on domestic production

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro to launch on June 5

Tips on how to buy camera body

How to get started in photography

All about buying lenses

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India

News

Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India
Redmi Earbuds S Review

Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review
Lenovo patents wireless earbuds with AirPods-like design

News

Lenovo patents wireless earbuds with AirPods-like design
Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy; plans new products

News

Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy; plans new products
Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today

News

Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today

हिंदी समाचार

वोडाफोन ने पेश किया नया डेटा वाउचर, 251 रुपये में इतना मिलेगा डेटा

BSNL ने 2 रुपये का ग्रेस प्लान पेश किया, जानें क्या मिलेगा बेनिफिट

Oppo Reno 4 सीरीज इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 स्मार्टबैंड 11 जून को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन 4 जून को सेल पर आएगा, 2 हजार रुपये का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India
News
Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India
Mitron app faces security problem including threat of account hack

News

Mitron app faces security problem including threat of account hack
Apple: India makes it easy for the company to focus on domestic production

News

Apple: India makes it easy for the company to focus on domestic production
Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2
Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro to launch on June 5

News

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro to launch on June 5