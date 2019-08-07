comscore Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999
  • Home
  • News
  • Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999; all you need to know
News

Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999; all you need to know

News

The headline feature of the new Noise Shots X1 AIR is its lightweight design of just 35 grams. This includes the weight of the pair of earbuds and the accompanying charging case.

  • Published: August 7, 2019 6:13 PM IST
Noise Shots X1 AIR

Technology wearable brand Noise has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds called Shots X1 AIR. The new pair of wireless headphones is apparently its lightest model yet. The headline feature of the new Shots X1 AIR is its lightweight design of just 35 grams. This includes the weight of the pair of earbuds and the accompanying charging case.

Not only is the X1 AIR is affordably priced and has a starting price of Rs 1,999. This makes it one of the less costly wireless headphones out there right now. Noise claims that the X1 AIR however does not compromise on features. Even without a built-in battery in the supplied lightweight charging case, X1 AIR earbuds can provide 7 hours of playback between charges. X1 AIR is IPX6 rated and has been built to withstand workout sessions.

Noise Shots X1 AIR: Features

X1 AIR also supports high-quality AAC audio codec. That comes in combination with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and tuned speaker drivers. It also has full touch controls for music playback, calls and even voice assistants on Android and iOS complete the Shots X1 AIR’s comprehensive features.

Noise ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band launched for Rs 1,999: All you need to know

Also Read

Noise ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band launched for Rs 1,999: All you need to know

The touch sensors on Shots X1 AIR earbuds give users full control, letting them pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.

Pricing and availability

The Noise Shots X1 AIR will be available at a starting price of just Rs 1,999. This starting price is for the one on Flipkart for the Graphite Grey X1 AIR colorway. The Carbon Black X1 AIR colorway will be available exclusively at gonoise.com for Rs 2,099. Both versions will be available from Wednesday, August 7, 2019. At this price point, Noise will be able to compete with most other budget companies. It is way too affordable compared the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods 2. As for the company, Noise, is a Gurugram based tech company. Amit and Gaurav Khatri founded Noise in the year 2014.

WATCH: Noise Shots X1 AIR Official Product Video

Noise, previously launched a smart fitness band in India. Called ColorFIT 2, the fitness band comes with an improved display and user interface. It competes with the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Honor Band 4 among others. The ColorFIT2 fitness band is available for Rs 1,999. You can buy it from Amazon India and gonoise.com. You can buy it in three color options – Dusk Pink, Twilight Blue, and Midnight Black.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 7, 2019 6:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

Editor's Pick

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement
News
BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement
Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999

News

Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric bike launching on August 28

News

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric bike launching on August 28

Kodak LED TV to be available at starting price of Rs 8,499

Deals

Kodak LED TV to be available at starting price of Rs 8,499

Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

News

Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement

Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric bike launching on August 28

Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

OnePlus TV spotted on certification website

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999

News

Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999
Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic for Rs 7,990

News

Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic for Rs 7,990
Noise ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band launched in India

News

Noise ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band launched in India
Sony noise-cancelling wireless earphones launched

News

Sony noise-cancelling wireless earphones launched
RHA T20 wireless Bluetooth earphones launched in India

News

RHA T20 wireless Bluetooth earphones launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric motorcycle भारत में 28 अगस्त को होगी लॉन्च, ये हो सकती कीमत

Karbonn ने भारत में 4 KX-series के फीचर फोन लॉन्च किए, कीमत 700 रुपये से शुरू

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi साल के अंत तक भारत में लॉन्च करेगा 64MP कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन, 108MP पर है कंपनी की निगाहें

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro की कीमत 2 हजार रुपये हुई कम, अब मिलेंगे इतने में

News

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement
News
BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement
Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999

News

Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999
Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric bike launching on August 28

News

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric bike launching on August 28
Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

News

Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India
OnePlus TV spotted on certification website

News

OnePlus TV spotted on certification website