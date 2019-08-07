Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999

Technology wearable brand Noise has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds called Shots X1 AIR. The new pair of wireless headphones is apparently its lightest model yet. The headline feature of the new Shots X1 AIR is its lightweight design of just 35 grams. This includes the weight of the pair of earbuds and the accompanying charging case.

Not only is the X1 AIR is affordably priced and has a starting price of Rs 1,999. This makes it one of the less costly wireless headphones out there right now. Noise claims that the X1 AIR however does not compromise on features. Even without a built-in battery in the supplied lightweight charging case, X1 AIR earbuds can provide 7 hours of playback between charges. X1 AIR is IPX6 rated and has been built to withstand workout sessions.

Noise Shots X1 AIR: Features

X1 AIR also supports high-quality AAC audio codec. That comes in combination with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and tuned speaker drivers. It also has full touch controls for music playback, calls and even voice assistants on Android and iOS complete the Shots X1 AIR’s comprehensive features.

The touch sensors on Shots X1 AIR earbuds give users full control, letting them pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.

Pricing and availability

The Noise Shots X1 AIR will be available at a starting price of just Rs 1,999. This starting price is for the one on Flipkart for the Graphite Grey X1 AIR colorway. The Carbon Black X1 AIR colorway will be available exclusively at gonoise.com for Rs 2,099. Both versions will be available from Wednesday, August 7, 2019. At this price point, Noise will be able to compete with most other budget companies. It is way too affordable compared the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods 2. As for the company, Noise, is a Gurugram based tech company. Amit and Gaurav Khatri founded Noise in the year 2014.

WATCH: Noise Shots X1 AIR Official Product Video

Noise, previously launched a smart fitness band in India. Called ColorFIT 2, the fitness band comes with an improved display and user interface. It competes with the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Honor Band 4 among others. The ColorFIT2 fitness band is available for Rs 1,999. You can buy it from Amazon India and gonoise.com. You can buy it in three color options – Dusk Pink, Twilight Blue, and Midnight Black.