Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999

Gurgaon-based mobile accessory brand Noise is set to launch a new pair of wireless earphones known as the Noise Shots X3 BASS. Shots X3 BASS acts as an affordable alternative to Apple AirPods without the hefty price tag. The company has priced the pair of earphones at Rs 3,999, and they will go on sale starting January 15, 2019, on Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra, GoNoise.com, and other online marketplaces.

Shots X3 BASS, is the third model that Noise has launched in its “truly wireless headphone lineup”. As part of the announcement, the company claimed that the earphones come with “a lot of premium features”. Noise added that it has created this over-the-ear pair of headphones “in an in-ear factor”. The pair of earphones is also available in five colors while sporting Bluetooth v5.0 technology.

The highlight of this technology is that it can allow users to connect to multiple speakers at any given time without the need to connect and disconnect again. Other features include fast pairing, 30 meters radius for automatic connection, lag free and dropout-free audio. In addition to this, the company also added it has added stereo voice calling in the in-ear earphones.

The company claims to have added “an anti-dropout design” to ensure that they don’t fall out of the ears of the user during every-day use. To ensure long term use, Shots X3 BASS also come with IPX4 sweat-proof rating. Talking about the interface, the earphones come with “multifunction buttons” which allow the user to control the playback of music, answering calls or even invoking digital voice assistants including Google Assistant or Siri depending on the platform.

Noise has also added a magnetic charging case along with the new pair of earphones so that users can charge the X3 BASS “more than 10 times” so that they can go “up to a week between recharges”. Talking about the battery life, Shots X3 BASS comes with 1,500mAh battery capacity.