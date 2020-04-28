Noise Shots X5 Pro earbuds launched: Price in India and features

The Noise Shots X5 Pro earbuds has been launched in India. The latest true wireless earbuds come with a price label of Rs 4,999. Interested buyers can get this new pair of earbuds via Gonoise.com. The Noise Shots X5 Pro will also be available for purchase via other online retailers once the lockdown lifts. Noise will be selling the wireless earbuds in only one color, which is Charcoal Grey.

As far as features and specifications are concerned, the Noise Shots X5 Pro comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm aptX and AAC. The headset also supports and it is IPX7 rated, which means the earbuds are water resistance. The company claims that the earbuds will deliver up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. Noise also asserted that the 2,200mAh case will offer users 18 more recharges for 150 hours of playback time.

The case features a Type-C port for charging. As per the company, the Noise Shots X5 Pro’s case can also reverse-charge any devices plugged into it. The Noise earbuds also feature full touch controls to change tracks, volume, manage calls, and more. The newly launched Noise earbuds are equipped with a 6mm graphene speaker drivers. It is an upgraded version of the Noise Shots X5 Charge.

Besides, last month, Soundcore by Anker launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in India. The brand’s Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds promises great battery life and strong audio performance. The product is available with leading retail stores and also online on the E-commerce website Flipkart. The Liberty AirX earbuds are priced at Rs 7,999 and come with 18 months warranty.

They also feature cVc 8.0 Noise Reduction Technology. Each earbud is equipped with a microphone that optimizes the voice. Meanwhile, background noises are minimized so the conversation sounds louder and clearer on the other end. The company claims the Soundcore Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds can last for 7 hours on a single charge and, with the case, a total of up to 28 hours of playtime.