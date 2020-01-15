Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched

Noise has launched its first earbuds powered by Qualcomm aptX technology. Called Noise Shots XO, the true wireless earbuds come as an upgrade over Shots X-Buds. With Shots XO, the company is competing against growing number of true wireless earbuds in the market. While the Shots X-Buds were entry-level true wireless earbuds, the Shots XO look a bit more premium.

Noise Shots XO Launch: India Price, Availability

Noise has announced that Shots XO will go on sale from 3:00PM IST on January 16. It is priced at Rs 5,499 and comes in black, silver and pink. It also supports wireless charging, a feature that was prominently promoted by Realme during Realme Buds Air launch. The company is not sharing a lot of details but they are rated to last for 36 hours. The buds themselves look smaller and we will need to see the native battery life of these earbuds.

The Shots XO also support Qualcomm AptX technology, which compresses and then decompresses audio. This happens as the audio travels from a source device like a smartphone to a receiving device like the Shots XO true wireless earbuds. In a recent interaction with BGR India, Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India and SAARC at Jabra, said industry needs better codecs for success of true wireless earbuds. “Audiophiles look for specific features while purchasing earphones that can enhance the experience of music listening to its truest form,” Punhani explained. “The wireless earphones are used by consumers who expect comfort,” he added.

Noise Shots XO is also IPX7 water and dust resistant. It seems Noise has built a product that will take on more premium true wireless earbuds in the market. We will need to see more details including the battery life of earbuds. There is also no mention of environmental noise cancellation or fast pair support. Noise did impress us with its Shots X-Buds and the Shots XO could be another promising product from the company.