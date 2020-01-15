comscore Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Noise Shots XO TWS earbuds with Qualcomm aptX support launched: Price, Features
News

Noise Shots XO TWS earbuds with Qualcomm aptX support launched: Price, Features

News

Noise Shots XO is an upgrade over Shots X-Buds that brings aptX support and wireless charging.

  • Updated: January 15, 2020 8:35 PM IST
Noise Shots XO

Photo: Noise

Noise has launched its first earbuds powered by Qualcomm aptX technology. Called Noise Shots XO, the true wireless earbuds come as an upgrade over Shots X-Buds. With Shots XO, the company is competing against growing number of true wireless earbuds in the market. While the Shots X-Buds were entry-level true wireless earbuds, the Shots XO look a bit more premium.

Related Stories


Noise Shots XO Launch: India Price, Availability

Noise has announced that Shots XO will go on sale from 3:00PM IST on January 16. It is priced at Rs 5,499 and comes in black, silver and pink. It also supports wireless charging, a feature that was prominently promoted by Realme during Realme Buds Air launch. The company is not sharing a lot of details but they are rated to last for 36 hours. The buds themselves look smaller and we will need to see the native battery life of these earbuds.

The Shots XO also support Qualcomm AptX technology, which compresses and then decompresses audio. This happens as the audio travels from a source device like a smartphone to a receiving device like the Shots XO true wireless earbuds. In a recent interaction with BGR India, Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India and SAARC at Jabra, said industry needs better codecs for success of true wireless earbuds. “Audiophiles look for specific features while purchasing earphones that can enhance the experience of music listening to its truest form,” Punhani explained. “The wireless earphones are used by consumers who expect comfort,” he added.

Jabra Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life: Amitesh Punhani

Also Read

Jabra Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life: Amitesh Punhani

Noise Shots XO is also IPX7 water and dust resistant. It seems Noise has built a product that will take on more premium true wireless earbuds in the market. We will need to see more details including the battery life of earbuds. There is also no mention of environmental noise cancellation or fast pair support. Noise did impress us with its Shots X-Buds and the Shots XO could be another promising product from the company.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 8:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 15, 2020 8:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Vodafone launches Rs 99 and Rs 555 recharge plans for prepaid customers
Telecom
Vodafone launches Rs 99 and Rs 555 recharge plans for prepaid customers
Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos

News

Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms

News

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms

DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released

Gaming

DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released

WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Features

WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Most Popular

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched

Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked

WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched

News

Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched
Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

News

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds
NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review
Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

News

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now
The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Features

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

हिंदी समाचार

इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) के डायरेक्ट मैसेज को अब डेस्कटॉप और लैपटॉप में कर पाएंगे ऑपरेट

Trending Technology News Today : Paytm wallet में क्रेडिट कार्ड से रुपये एड करने पर चार्ज लगने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

SBI क्रेडिट कार्ड का बिल ऐप (SBI Credit Card App) के जरिए ऐसे भरें ऑनलाइन

Paytm wallet में क्रेटिड कार्ड से जरिए रुपये लोड करने पर देना होगा चार्ज

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 vs Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: दोनों सेल में ऐसे उठाएं अधिक फायदा

News

Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched
News
Noise Shots XO with Qualcomm aptX support launched
Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos

News

Amazon will invest $1billion in Indian SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos
Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms

News

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms
Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

News

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival
Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked