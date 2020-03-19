Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215

Nokia recently launched three smartphones in an online-only event. The event saw the Finnish brand launch the Nokia 1.3 budget phone. Also launched were the Nokia 8.3 5G ‘future-proof’ modular smartphone and the Nokia 5.3. We also saw the brand launch the Nokia XpressMusic 5310 and its HMD Connect service.

Nokia 1.3 features and specifications

The Nokia 1.3 is a budget- device in the Nokia 1 series of affordable devices. The Nokia 1.3 features a 5.71-inch display with 1520x720p resolution and a waterdrop notch. There is a tough polycarbonate case body. There is Nokia’s 3D design on the back of this phone. The phone is powered by Android 10 Go Edition. Like with all Nokia phones in the series, the brand promises 2 years of updates with the Nokia 1.3. The phone also gets a dedicated Google Assistant button and retains the 3.5mm jack.

The Nokia 1.3 also will be the first smartphone to launch with Google Camera Go. The Go edition of Google Camera can use AI-enabled features to implement portrait mode. The phone has an 8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera. The phone will also run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. It will also come with a 3,000mAh battery with 5W charging. The Nokia 1.3 will be priced at 95 euro (about Rs 7,500) and will be available in three colors. These are Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand. Nokia will make the phone available starting in early April 2020.

Other launches

Nokia also refreshed the iconic Nokia XpressMusic 5310 feature phone. The new variant is an ode to the classic music-centric Nokia 5130 phone launched in 2009. Besides the phones, HMD also launched the HMD connect SIM service with helpful and affordable global data roaming plans. These plans start at 9.95 Euros with upgrades available. HMD has partnered with Greenwave systems to expand the service to more countries and keep prices affordable. Nokia also announced its entry in Brazil, a country where smartphones by the Finnish brand were previously unavailable.