comscore Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage and more
News

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage and more

News

Nokia 1.3 will also be the first smartphone to feature the Google Camera Go application.

  • Updated: March 19, 2020 11:34 PM IST
Nokia 1.3(1)

Nokia recently launched three smartphones in an online-only event. The event saw the Finnish brand launch the Nokia 1.3 budget phone. Also launched were the Nokia 8.3 5G ‘future-proof’ modular smartphone and the Nokia 5.3. We also saw the brand launch the Nokia XpressMusic 5310 and its HMD Connect service.

Related Stories


Nokia 1.3 features and specifications

The Nokia 1.3 is a budget- device in the Nokia 1 series of affordable devices. The Nokia 1.3 features a 5.71-inch display with 1520x720p resolution and a waterdrop notch. There is a tough polycarbonate case body. There is Nokia’s 3D design on the back of this phone. The phone is powered by Android 10 Go Edition. Like with all Nokia phones in the series, the brand promises 2 years of updates with the Nokia 1.3. The phone also gets a dedicated Google Assistant button and retains the 3.5mm jack.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

The Nokia 1.3 also will be the first smartphone to launch with Google Camera Go. The Go edition of Google Camera can use AI-enabled features to implement portrait mode. The phone has an 8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera. The phone will also run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. It will also come with a 3,000mAh battery with 5W charging. The Nokia 1.3 will be priced at 95 euro (about Rs 7,500) and will be available in three colors. These are Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand. Nokia will make the phone available starting in early April 2020.

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global: Check price, features

Also Read

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global: Check price, features

Other launches

Nokia also refreshed the iconic Nokia XpressMusic 5310 feature phone. The new variant is an ode to the classic music-centric Nokia 5130 phone launched in 2009. Besides the phones, HMD also launched the HMD connect SIM service with helpful and affordable global data roaming plans. These plans start at 9.95 Euros with upgrades available. HMD has partnered with Greenwave systems to expand the service to more countries and keep prices affordable. Nokia also announced its entry in Brazil, a country where smartphones by the Finnish brand were previously unavailable.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 10:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 19, 2020 11:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
News
Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

News

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

News

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

News

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India

News

Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215

News

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

News

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications
Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

News

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design
Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

News

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global
Nokia 1.3 renders leak out revealing dot notch display

News

Nokia 1.3 renders leak out revealing dot notch display

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी ए41 स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है इसके खास फीचर

Intel बना रहा इंसान जैसी क्षमताओं वाला चिपसेट, कर सकेगा ये काम

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज को लगा झटका, इस वजह से कम हुई बिक्री

कोरोनावायरस से बढ़ी दूरियों को मिटाएगा Netflix Party, अपनों से दूर रहकर साथ में इजॉय कर पाएंगे शो

Flipkart BIG SHOPPING DAYS सेल लाइव: Xiaomi, Realme समेत ये 5 फोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दामों पर

News

Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
News
Nokia 1.3 launched with Snapdragon 215
Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

News

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications
Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

News

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design
Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

News

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global
Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India

News

Realme set to launch new Narzo smartphone series in India