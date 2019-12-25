comscore Nokia 1.3 spotted online ahead of launch | BGR India
News

Nokia 1.3 reportedly spotted on Bluetooth certification site: Expected features, specs

News

As per the site listing, the upcoming Nokia 1.3 will come with 4G connectivity along with Bluetooth v4.2. It may launch as early as next month.

  • Published: December 25, 2019 1:12 PM IST
Nokia 3.2 (9)

HMD Global, the company behind all the Nokia-branded smartphones, seems to be gearing up to launch a new smartphone. The device is likely the Nokia 1.3, and is reportedly the successor to the entry-level Nokia 1 Plus.

The device was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website, and comes with a TA-1123 model number. As per the listing, the Nokia 1.3 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC with 4G connectivity and Bluetooth v4.2 support, Gizmochina reports.

Like previous devices, this NOkia smartphone too is likely to be a part of the Android One program. This means that the device will come with stock Android OS. It is also likely to get Android security patches and major Android version updates considerably faster. There’s no word on a launch date, but HMD Global may release the device in January 2020.

HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 2.3 smartphone in India. This is Nokia’s latest phone, which offers entry-level features and specifications. The Nokia 2.3 comes with a price label of Rs 8,199 in India.

Nokia 2.3 features, specifications

The Nokia 2.3 sports a 6.2-inch IPS display with an HD+ display at a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS. It also comes with dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE connectivity, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The Nokia 2.3 packs a 4,000mAh battery with Always-on display support.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 25, 2019 1:12 PM IST

