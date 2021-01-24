comscore Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.4 5G, Nokia 7.4 5G India launch by early Q2 2021
Nokia 1.4, 6.4 5G and 7.4 5G could launch by early Q2 2021: Report

Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.4 5G, and Nokia 7.4 5G are expected to launch by early Q2 2021. Here are the details that you should know. Check out India launch details.

Nokia 5G smartphones are gearing up to launch either in the first quarter of 2021 or by the early second quarter. A new report coming from NPU suggests that three new Nokia smartphones including the Nokia 1.4, the Nokia 6.4 5G, and the Nokia 7.4 5G will launch by early Q2 2021. HMD Global is yet to reveal official details related to the launch of the upcoming Nokia 5G smartphones. Also Read - Top 5 retro phones resurrected with a modern twist

Details of upcoming Nokia phones

As per the report, the Nokia 1.4 will be an entry-level smartphone. The smartphone is expected to pack a 6.51 inch HD LCD screen, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage, triple rear cameras, 5-megapixel front image sensor, 4000mAh battery, among others. The smartphone is expected to come with Android 10 and priced less than 100 euros. For now, there are no reports on whether this entry-level smartphone will hit the Indian market or not. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 with quad rear cameras, waterdrop notch leaked in image renders

The next smartphone that HMD Global is prepping to launch later this year is the Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4. This is going to be a 5G smartphone. As per rumours, this smartphone will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

Nokia 7.3

It is expected to pack a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup just as the Nokia 5.4, but the upcoming one will come with a Zeiss lens. The phone is also said to include a 24-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone is tipped to include a 16-megapixel sensor. This one will be a mid-ranged device. We don’t know the price yet.

Lastly, coming to the Nokia 7.3. This one will also come with 5G support and is tipped to arrive in February or March 2021. The launch date hasn’t been tipped yet.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia 7.3 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 mobile platform paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Rumours also suggest that the phone will pack a 6.3-inch FHD+ resolution 90Hz punch-hole screen, a 24MP front camera. On the rear, the phone is either expected to pack a 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel depth of field, and 2-megapixel macro lens.

  Published Date: January 24, 2021 12:32 PM IST

