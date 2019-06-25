The entry-level Nokia 1 is the latest smartphone from HMD Global to get Android Pie. With the roll out, all Nokia-branded smartphones now run on the Pie operating system. The Nokia 1 update has started rolling out to users in India. It is a phased roll out, and should reach all users in the coming days.

Nokia 1 update details

The Nokia 1 launched running Android Oreo (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. With the latest update, the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie (Go edition). The Go Edition operating system are meant for entry-level smartphones, and comes preloaded with special Go specific apps. These include the likes of Google Maps Go, YouTube Go, and more. It also comes with built-in Google Assistant.

Nokia 1 users should receive a notification when the OTA update is ready for the device. Alternatively, one can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings -> System Updates -> Check for Update. Users are recommended to have a stable Wi-Fi connection, and enough charge before initiating the update process.

“With Nokia 1 getting its very own slice of Pie, we now have a full portfolio of Nokia phones on Android 9 Pie, starting at just sub $80. This changes the industry paradigm. For too long consumers have had to accept older OS versions as the norm on entry level smartphones,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said.

“We are living our promise to deliver a phone that will keep getting better over time through the latest experiences and always being up-to-date. And with the Nokia 1 upgrade to Google’s latest OS, fans can get up-to-the-minute software experiences and innovations from Google even in the most affordable segment,” Sarvikas added.

Nokia 1 price in India, features, specifications

Nokia 1 launched in India with a price tag of Rs 4,999. But, it recently got a price cut, and is now available at Rs 3,999. As far as specifications are concerned, the Nokia 1 packs a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480×854 pixels) IPS display, and a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core SoC under the hood.

Also on offer is 1GB of RAM, and 8GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Other features include a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera, 2,150mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth.

Features Nokia 1 Price 3,999 Chipset MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz Processor OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Display IPS Display-4.5-inches-FWVGA (854 x 480) Pixel Internal Memory 8GB storage + 1 GB LPPDDR 3 RAM Rear Camera 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera 2 MP Battery 2,150mAh

