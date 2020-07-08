Nokia 1 gets Android 10 (Go Edition) update: Here are details

HMD Global has pushed out Android 10 (Go Edition) update for the Nokia 1 smartphones globally, confirmed Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas on Twitter. The entry-level smartphone, Nokia 1, will get this Android 10 update in a phased manner. The first wave to receive the update include India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. Also Read - Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

In its community post, Nokia said that the 10 percent of all these approved markets will be getting the update first starting July 7. Bu going forward the company will roll out the update to 50 percent of the total users by July 10. Rest of the Nokia 1 users will get the update by July 12. Also Read - Nokia 3.1 स्मार्टफोन को June 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू अपडेट

You will either be prompted to download the update with a push notification or alternatively, you can check the availability of the update by going to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update.

Features, specifications

The Nokia 1 smartphone made its debut back in April 2018. It flaunts a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FWVGA (480×854 pixels) resolution and runs Android Go edition OS. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back that includes a 5-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Nokia 1 has a Mediatek MT6737M SoC and Mali-T720MP1 GPU. It packs a 2,150mAh battery with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline