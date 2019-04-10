Nokia 1 gets April security update with fix for critical vulnerability

HMD Global, the Finnish company with license to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, has started roll out of April security update for Nokia 1 smartphone. Nokia 1 is the most entry-level device in the company’s lineup and is part of Google’s Android Go program. The smartphone is the first device from HMD Global to get April security update while other devices are still on March security patch. The Nokia 1’s April security update is being released in Switzerland and is expected to become available in other markets in the coming weeks.

The April security update for Nokia 1, according to Nokiapoweruser, is a 68.8MB download in size. The update only brings security patch for the month of April, but it does not bring any other changes. Nokia 1 owners will either be prompted to download the update or they can do so manually by heading to Settings > System Updates and then clicking on the “Check for Update” button. The changelog mentions that the update only upgrades the security level to April, but the security change itself is a big one.

In its Android security bulletin for the month of April, Google mentioned that the update bring fix for a number of security issues. The most notable one being for a critical security vulnerability in the media framework that when exploited could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process using a specially crafted file. Google also confirmed that there has not been any reported instance where the framework has been exploited to take control of privileged process of a user device.

Watch: Nokia 9 Pureview First Look

HMD Global has built its Nokia mobile division on the back of consistent software update. The Finnish company has been relatively consistent with release of both major software updates like the Android Pie as well as monthly security updates. The company has also confirmed that all of its devices will get minimum two major OS updates and three years of continued security updates.