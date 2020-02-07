comscore Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 1 latest Android Pie build with December security patch rolling out to users
News

Nokia 1 latest Android Pie build with December security patch rolling out to users

News

Nokia 1 has started receiving the new Android Pie build V2.200 with December 2019 security patch.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 12:46 PM IST
nokia-1-march-2018-gallery

HMD Global has started pushing out a new Android 9 Pie build to Nokia 1 device globally. The latest update brings in the two-month December 2019 security patch, along with some system-level improvements to the smartphone. The Nokia 1 latest update carries the Android 9 Pie build version V2.200 along with December 2019 security patch. The OTA update has a size of about 241.1 MB, NokiaMob reports. The changelog for new Android Pie build for Nokia 1 update also mentions improved system stability, UI enhancements, and more.

Related Stories


The OTA update is rolling out in batches, so it might take some time to reach all Nokia 1 users. Nokia 1 owners will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update. Users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official roll out for any regional fixes and improvements.

The Nokia 1 latest update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework. This flaw could have enabled a remote attacker to craft a file in executing an arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. HMD Global is likely to roll out the latest February 2020 security patch to Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

Nokia 1 features, specifications

The Nokia 1 smartphone made its debut back in April 2018. It flaunts a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FWVGA (480×854 pixels) resolution and runs Android Go edition OS. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back that includes a 5-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash.

The Nokia 1 has a Mediatek MT6737M SoC and Mali-T720MP1 GPU. It packs a 2,150mAh battery with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 12:46 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 1

Nokia 1

3799

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz Processor
5 MP with LED flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
News
Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

News

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update to feature night mode, new lobby, room card

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update to feature night mode, new lobby, room card

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

News

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

Realme C3 review

Review

Realme C3 review

Most Popular

Realme C3 review

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out

Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out

News

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out
Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch

News

Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch
Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support might launch at MWC

Wearables

Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support might launch at MWC
Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

News

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने अपडेट के साथ सेलेब्रेट किया Google Maps का 15वां बर्थडे, जानें क्या हुए बदलाव

OnePlus TV यूजर्स को मिलेगा 3 महीने के लिए फ्री JioSaavn Pro सब्सक्रिप्शन

Tata Sky ने सभी SD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स किए डिस्कॉन्टीन्यू, अब सिर्फ HD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स बिक्री लिए हैं उपलब्ध

Flipkart Vivo Carnival का आखिरी दिन आज Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x और Vivo U10 पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

MWC 2020 : ओप्पो 22 फरवरी को लॉन्च करेगी Oppo Find X2 स्मार्टफोन

News

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
News
Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

News

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow
Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

News

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS
Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out

News

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out
Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch

News

Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch