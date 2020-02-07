Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out

HMD Global has started pushing out a new Android 9 Pie build to Nokia 1 device globally. The latest update brings in the two-month December 2019 security patch, along with some system-level improvements to the smartphone. The Nokia 1 latest update carries the Android 9 Pie build version V2.200 along with December 2019 security patch. The OTA update has a size of about 241.1 MB, NokiaMob reports. The changelog for new Android Pie build for Nokia 1 update also mentions improved system stability, UI enhancements, and more.

The OTA update is rolling out in batches, so it might take some time to reach all Nokia 1 users. Nokia 1 owners will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update. Users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official roll out for any regional fixes and improvements.

The Nokia 1 latest update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework. This flaw could have enabled a remote attacker to craft a file in executing an arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. HMD Global is likely to roll out the latest February 2020 security patch to Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

Nokia 1 features, specifications

The Nokia 1 smartphone made its debut back in April 2018. It flaunts a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FWVGA (480×854 pixels) resolution and runs Android Go edition OS. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back that includes a 5-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash.

The Nokia 1 has a Mediatek MT6737M SoC and Mali-T720MP1 GPU. It packs a 2,150mAh battery with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

