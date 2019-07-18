HMD Global has started pushing out July security update to all Nokia 1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone units in select markets. The Nokia 1 is reportedly receiving the latest update in Sri Lanka region to start with. The update size for Nokia 1, on the other hand, is said to be of 75.3MB.

As reported by NPU, the Nokia 3.1 Plus has also started receiving the July 2019 Android security patch. The monthly update is been pushed out in the Indian market and it is of 85.4MB in size. Users have reported about the OTA update being rolled out in these regions, and it is likely that the updated will roll out in phased manner. You will be prompted to download this update with a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update.

The changelog for Nokia 1 also mentions that it fixes a critical security vulnerability in Media framework. It could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process, adds report.

Earlier this week, HMD rolled out July monthly update for the Nokia 3. The update rollout was similarly reported for Nokia 3 users in Sri Lanka and India. The July security update for Nokia 3 reportedly came a 83.1MB download, and is now available. If you have not already received a notification for the update then you can also check manually.

Nokia recommends downloading the update over a stable Wi-Fi network. The changelog accompanying the update only mentions July security update. The download package suggests that Nokia 3 is not getting any other updates.

Features Nokia 1 Nokia 3.1 Plus Price 5499 11499 Chipset MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz Processor MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Android 8.1 Oreo Display IPS Display-4.5-inches-FWVGA (854 x 480) Pixel 6-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 8GB storage + 1 GB LPPDDR 3 RAM 2GB RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera 5 MP with LED flash Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 2 MP 8MP Battery 3,500mAh

