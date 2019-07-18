comscore Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out: Check details
Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus receive July 2019 Android security updates

  • Published: July 18, 2019 2:43 PM IST
nokia 3 1 plus india launch

Photo Credit - Rehan Hooda

HMD Global has started pushing out July security update to all Nokia 1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone units in select markets. The Nokia 1 is reportedly receiving the latest update in Sri Lanka region to start with. The update size for Nokia 1, on the other hand, is said to be of 75.3MB.

As reported by NPU, the Nokia 3.1 Plus has also started receiving the July 2019 Android security patch. The monthly update is been pushed out in the Indian market and it is of 85.4MB in size. Users have reported about the OTA update being rolled out in these regions, and it is likely that the updated will roll out in phased manner. You will be prompted to download this update with a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update.

The changelog for Nokia 1 also mentions that it fixes a critical security vulnerability in Media framework. It could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process, adds report.

Earlier this week, HMD rolled out July monthly update for the Nokia 3. The update rollout was similarly reported for Nokia 3 users in Sri Lanka and India. The July security update for Nokia 3 reportedly came a 83.1MB download, and is now available. If you have not already received a notification for the update then you can also check manually.

Nokia recommends downloading the update over a stable Wi-Fi network. The changelog accompanying the update only mentions July security update. The download package suggests that Nokia 3 is not getting any other updates.

Features Nokia 1 Nokia 3.1 Plus
Price 5499 11499
Chipset MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz Processor MediaTek Helio P22
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Android 8.1 Oreo
Display IPS Display-4.5-inches-FWVGA (854 x 480) Pixel 6-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 8GB storage + 1 GB LPPDDR 3 RAM 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
Rear Camera 5 MP with LED flash Dual 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 2 MP 8MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  • Published Date: July 18, 2019 2:43 PM IST

