Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 (Go Edition) update roll out begins

HMD Global is gradually releasing the latest Android 10 update for its Nokia phones. On a daily basis, the company is informing about the software update via social media platforms. Just yesterday, we reported that the Nokia 9 PureView And Nokia 6.2 have started receiving the Android 10 update. Now, the brand pushed the same update for its cheapest and lowest-end Nokia phone.

The Nokia 1 Plus is the latest smartphone from the company to receive the Android 10 update. This information comes straight from Juho Sarvikas, who is a Chief Product Officer of HMD Global. He says that with the latest Android 10 update, the Nokia 1 Plus will feel “brand new all over again” as users get many new features.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

The first wave of countries and territories that will receive the Android 10 update includes Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and Lebanon. This list also includes Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen. Nokia is also expected to release the same update for the Indian market too.

Do note that this is a staged rollout, and the Android 10 update will hit the Nokia 1 Plus units gradually. As per the company’s community forums website, 10 percent of units in these markets will get the update today. It also revealed that 50 percent of markets will get the update by May 2, and 100 percent by May 4. After that, the update is likely to make it across the globe.

The latest Android 10 update adds features like redesigned UI, dark mode, new gesture navigation, and improved privacy controls. The company has pushed this update for Nokia 6.2 in about 43 countries. This device is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 13,990. It packs a Snapdragon 636 chipset, a 3,500mAh battery, a 6.3-inch display, and more.