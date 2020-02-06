comscore Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out to users | BGR India
Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

The Nokia 2.3 update requires December 2019 security patch (00WW_1_240 build) as a precondition for installation.

  Published: February 6, 2020 4:11 PM IST
Nokia 2.3

HMD Global has started rolling out a new software update for Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 users. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 security patch to the devices. The update, however, does not mention any newly included features.

The Nokia 1 Plus latest update comes with software build version 00WW_0_98C based on Android 9 Pie Go Edition OS and is about 51MB in size. However, the software build and size may vary depending on the region. The Nokia 2.3 update requires December 2019 security patch (00WW_1_240 build) as a precondition for installation. It comes with the new software version 00WW_1_24A, and its OTA size is about 71MB.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases. Hence it should take a while before reaching all Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 units gradually in the coming days. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with January 2020 security patch. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu.

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 Update details

Nokia has not released the changelog for the update, but it may have some system improvements for the device stability. The January 2020 security patch preliminary fixes a major severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

With the start of the second month, Nokia could rollout the latest February 2020 Android security patch updates for the devices soon. HMD Global has been prominent when it comes to providing Monthly Security and OS updates for Nokia smartphones. The company also promises that all Nokia Android One smartphones will receive a minimum of two years of OS update support.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 4:11 PM IST

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out
Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out
