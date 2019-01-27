comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go
News

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go

News

The entry-level Nokia 1 Plus will reportedly run on Android Pie OS.

  • Published: January 27, 2019 1:56 PM IST
nokia 1 plus render

Credit - TigerMobiles

HMD Global is gearing up for MWC 2019 where it is all set to debut the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with a penta camera setup at the back. The Nokia event is scheduled for February 24. A couple of other smartphones, such as the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 8.1 Plus with punch-hole displays could also get announced at the event. Now, yet another smartphone, the Nokia 1 Plus, has surfaced online which will likely be HMD Global’s entry-level smartphone.

The leak comes from TigerMobiles, which includes an alleged render and key specifications. Based on the render, we can see that the smartphone will come with single front-facing camera, and sport thick bezels along the top and bottom. It is not surprising at all, considering the affordable price tag.

Watch: Nokia 1 First Look

On the hardware front, the Nokia 1 Plus leak hints at an 18:9 display running at a resolution of 480x960pixels, and a screen density of 213ppi. However, the leak does not shed any light on the screen size. Under the hood, will be a quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW SoC clocked at 1.5GHz, paired with PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

Nokia 2 will get Android Oreo update, but it may reduce performance: HMD Global

Also Read

Nokia 2 will get Android Oreo update, but it may reduce performance: HMD Global

Being an entry-level device, the smartphone will feature 1GB of RAM, but the internal storage and expandable storage option is unknown. On the software side, it will run Android Pie OS, but there is no word on whether it will be Go Edition. Even Google hasn’t officially announced Android Go edition for Pie OS yet, so that piece of information remains unknown.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review: The new budget king?

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review: The new budget king?

The Nokia 1 Plus from HMD Global will likely compete with the recently leaked Xiaomi Redmi Go. Based on the leaked promotional render, the Redmi Go will come with a 5-inch HD display, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC. With 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage, a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 128GB is also present.

Xiaomi Redmi Go render, specifications leaked; to launch with Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go render, specifications leaked; to launch with Android Oreo (Go Edition)

With an 8-megapixel rear snapper, LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera, connectivity options such as dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a microUSB will also be in tow. To keep things ticking, the smartphone will come with a 3,000mAh battery. Being an entry-level smartphone, the Redmi Go will run on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), where the operating system is optimized for low-end hardware.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go
Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)
Snapdragon 425 SoC
8MP with LED flash
  • Published Date: January 27, 2019 1:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Duo launching soon for web clients
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp end-to-end encryption set to weaken with Facebook integration
thumb-img
News
Jio became overall India handset market leader in 2018: Counterpoint

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go

OnePlus 6T users reporting battery drain issue caused by an unknown bug

Airtel reintroduces Rs 100, Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges

Google Duo launching soon for web clients

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go

News

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go
India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint

News

India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint
Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint
Android Oreo for Nokia 2 may reduce performance: HMD Global

News

Android Oreo for Nokia 2 may reduce performance: HMD Global
MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24

News

MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया की अमेरिका में फिर से एंट्री, वेरिजॉन और क्रिकेट वायरलेस के साथ पार्टनरशिप

'दुनिया के 55% से ज्यादा PC ऐप आउटडेटेड सॉफ्टवेयर पर चल रहे हैं'

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट का सर्च इंजन बिंग चीन में हुआ ब्लॉक

इस स्मार्टफोन के ऊपर काटे गए सेब और केले, फिर भी नहीं टूटी डिस्प्ले

वोडाफोन ने लॉन्च किया नया 154 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेगी 184 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

News

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go
News
Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go
OnePlus 6T users reporting battery drain issue caused by an unknown bug

News

OnePlus 6T users reporting battery drain issue caused by an unknown bug
Airtel reintroduces Rs 100, Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges

News

Airtel reintroduces Rs 100, Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges
Google Duo launching soon for web clients

News

Google Duo launching soon for web clients
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch