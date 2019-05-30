Nokia 1 update rolling out with May 2019 Android security patch

Last month, HMD Global released an update for the affordable Nokia 1 smartphone that introduced the April Android security patch. More than a month later, another update is being rolled out to the smartphone. This new update brings the May 2019 Android security patch.

The latest Nokia 1 software update has been released in Switzerland, and is expected to soon become available in other markets, NPU reports. The update is 64.2MB in size, and its main objective is to introduce the May Android security patch. This patch fixes a lot of critical issues, including a security vulnerability in the Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Nokia 1 users should receive a notification when the OTA update is ready for the device. Alternatively, one can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings -> System Updates -> Check for Update. Though it is a small update, it is still recommended to have a stable Wi-Fi connection during the process.

Nokia 1 is a part of Google’s Android Go program, wherein it runs a toned-down version of the operating system, called Android Oreo (Go Edition). The stock Android experience is complemented with lite versions of popular Google apps. This update is a part of HMD Global’s promise of providing each of its devices with a minimum of two major OS updates, and three years of continued security updates.

Nokia 1 features, specifications

To recall, the Nokia 1 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 4,999. It recently got a price cut, and is now available at Rs 3,999. As far as specifications are concerned, the Nokia 1 packs a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480×854 pixels) IPS display, and a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core SoC under the hood.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Also on offer is 1GB of RAM, and 8GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Other features include a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera, 2,150mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth