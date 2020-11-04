comscore Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 | BGR India
Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 and Sapphire Glass Display

This Nokia phone will be launched with 5G connectivity, so its price can be more than 50,000. This phone will have an HD display Snapdragon 875.

  • Published: November 4, 2020 12:59 PM IST
Nokia-10-Pureview

Gizmochina

The Nokia 10 PureView has been in news for several days about its global launch. There have been many reports of this flagship phone. However, no information has been given by the company yet about the launch, feature, or price of this device. Also Read - 5G Smartphones: Here are the latest devices available in India in 2020

Nokia 10 PureView Expected Specifications

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, Nokia’s upcoming flagship smartphone will be named Nokia 10 PureView. This smartphone is currently being tested. According to reports, this prototype smartphone is being tested on Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and Nokia will launch this smartphone in the second half of next year. Since this smartphone is in the testing phase, its launch is not going to happen soon. This Nokia phone will be launched with 5G connectivity, so its price can be more than 50,000. Also Read - Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

According to the leaked reports, the company will give a steel frame in Nokia 10 PureView. Also, this phone will have an HD display and a powerful Snapdragon 875 processor. Apart from this, users can get a strong battery on this upcoming phone. Talking about the price, this smartphone can be kept in the premium range. Zeiss optics camera lenses can be given on the phone, as seen in most Nokia smartphones. Although no information has been given by Nokia about Nokia 10 PureView Also Read - Upcoming phones to launch in March 2020

It is worth noting that according to leaked reports, Nokia’s flagship smartphone Nokia 9.3, the company can launch with a 120Hz display, 108-megapixel main camera, 8K video recording. At the same time, the Nokia 7.3 smartphone can get a 6.5-inch full HD + display, which will come with a punch-hole display. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor can be found in this smartphone. Besides, the smartphone can get a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, the smartphone will get a 4000mAh battery, which will come with 18 Watt fast charging support.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2020 12:59 PM IST

