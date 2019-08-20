comscore Nokia 105 (2019) India launch: Prices, features, specifications
Nokia 105 (2019) feature phone with all-day battery launched in India: Price, features

The Nokia 105 (2019) feature phone is the successor to the 2017 Nokia 105. It is available to buy across India starting today.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 12:15 PM IST
Towards the end of last month, HMD Global announced a couple of Nokia feature phones. These were the Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 (2019). Today, the Finnish company has launched one of them in India. Read on to find out everything about the Nokia 105 (2019) India launch.

Nokia 105 (2019) India launch details

As the name suggests, the new Nokia 105 (2019) is the successor to 2017 Nokia 105. The feature phone comes with a 1.77-inch QQVGA color display. It comes with 4MB of RAM, and 4MB of built-in storage. The internal memory is enough to store up to 2,000 contacts, and around 500 SMS messages.

Other features include a FM Radio, LED flashlight, dual-SIM card slots, and an 800mAh battery. Nokia claims that the battery is good enough to offer up to 14 hours of talktime, and up to 26 days of standby time. On the software front, the phone runs Nokia’s Series 30+ software. It also comes preloaded with games like the iconic Snake, and other Gameloft games like Tetris, Sky Gift, Airstrike, Nitro Racing, Ninja UP! and Danger Dash.

Price in India, availability details

The feature phone costs Rs 1,199 in India and is going on sale starting today. It is available via nokia.com and offline mobile retailers across the country. Buyers will be able to choose from color options like blue, pink, and black.

“The Nokia 105 has sold in tens of millions across the globe proving its popularity and timeless quality as a legendary phone. This is the fourth generation in a line of feature phones designed for those who want to embrace mobility,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said.

“We wanted to build on the winning formula of one of our most popular feature phones globally and bring the same quality and even better functionality, with a focus on first-time mobile users. We’ve used a familiar design, with modern contours and we’ve packed the phone with a long-lasting battery, so you can be on a call for hours at a time,” Sarvikas added.

