Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone available for Rs 1,415

The Nokia 106 (2018) is available for Rs 1,415 via Flipkart and is priced at Rs 1,478 on Amazon India.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 9:48 AM IST
While feature phones are reportedly on a declining phase, HMD Global still sustained its presence in the feature phone market. Last month, the company launched the Nokia 106 (2018), which is a sequel to the original Nokia 106, that debuted in August 2013. The smartphone has now gone on sale via both online and offline channels. It is available for Rs 1,415 via Flipkart and is priced at Rs 1,478 on Amazon India.

To recall, the Nokia 106 (2018) sports a 1.8-inch QQVGA TFT display with a resolution of 160 x 120 pixels. The device houses a MediaTek MT6261D chipset aided by 4MB of RAM and 4MB of inbuilt storage. It is powered by an 800mAh battery, which is touted to deliver up to 21 days of standby time.

Watch: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

The feature phone offers a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a micro-USB port. The handset also offers an FM radio and an LED flashlight. As for games, it comes preloaded with games such as Nitro Racing, Danger Dash, and Tetris among others.

As for the original Nokia 106, the feature phone packed a 1.8-inch QVGA display with 160 x 128 pixels resolution. It is kept alive by an 800mAh battery, which is said to offer up to 10 hours of talk and up to 840 hours of standby time. The device can also reportedly store up to 500 contacts. It also offers the regular apps such as FM radio, digital clock, calculator, flashlight, calendar, speaking clock, alarm clock, and reminder. It is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack as well. The original Nokia 106 was priced at Rs 1,399 in India.

