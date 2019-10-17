comscore Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599
News

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

News

The 2G-only device was first introduced during IFA 2019 alongside Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 800 Tough. It is essentially an upgrade over Nokia 105.

  • Published: October 17, 2019 12:39 PM IST
nokia-110-bgr-2

HMD Global has launched a new feature phone, the Nokia 110, in India for Rs 1,599. The 2G-only device was first introduced during IFA 2019 alongside Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 800 Tough. It is essentially an upgrade over Nokia 105, and comes with an MP3 player, FM radio, the classic Snake game, and 18.5 days of battery standby time. Here’s everything you need to know.

Nokia 110: Price in India, availability

The Nokia 110 will be available in Ocean Blue, Black and Pink starting October 18 across mobile retail outlets in India. The company will also sell in trough its official online store at Rs 1,599.

Nokia 7.2 Review: Is this HMD Global's best mid-range smartphone yet?

Also Read

Nokia 7.2 Review: Is this HMD Global's best mid-range smartphone yet?

“Now, with Nokia 110 we are offering a step up with entertainment. Nokia 110 brings our fans a fun handset that packs in music, games, and the everyday essentials you expect from a Nokia feature phone in a modern, durable design. With its long-lasting battery, Nokia 110 is always ready-to-go when you are, ensuring you are kept entertained at an accessible price,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

Nokia 110: Specifications

The Nokia 110 feature phone is essentially a successor of the Nokia 105. The phone packs a 1.77-inch QVGA colored display. HMD Global is touting the feature phone as “Entertainment in your pocket”. The phone comes with a VGA camera, a music player and has games like Snakes, Doodle Jump, Ninja Up, Airstrike and Penalty Cup.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

It also features FM radio and supports 32GB microSD card. The biggest USP for the phone is its up to 18.5 days of standby time. Nokia has supplied 800mAh removable battery in the device. It is only a 2G device and but supports dual-SIM.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 17, 2019 12:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features
Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

News

Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India: Check price, key specs

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India: Check price, key specs

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

News

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor

News

Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor

Most Popular

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features

Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 coming with different design in April 2020: Report

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

News

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599
Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 get October Android security patch update
Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus, and 7.1 internal Android 10 Beta builds leaked online

News

Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus, and 7.1 internal Android 10 Beta builds leaked online
Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 8.1 get price cut on Amazon and Flipkart

Deals

Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 8.1 get price cut on Amazon and Flipkart
Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

News

Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 8A दिवाली तक ऑफलाइन स्टोर पर मिलेगा 300 रुपये सस्ता

Bajaj के चेतक स्कूटर ने 14 साल बाद इलेक्ट्रिक अवतार में की वापसी, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगा 95KM, जानें कीमत

OnePlus TV अब रिलायंस डिजिटल स्टोर में बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

4 कैमरों के साथ Realme 5 को 8 हजार रुपये में Flipkart और Realme.com से खरीदें

AMAZON GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL SALE 2019 का आज आखिरी दिन: ये 5 हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features
Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

News

Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020
Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

News

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599
Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor

News

Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 coming with different design in April 2020: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 coming with different design in April 2020: Report