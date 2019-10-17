Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

HMD Global has launched a new feature phone, the Nokia 110, in India for Rs 1,599. The 2G-only device was first introduced during IFA 2019 alongside Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 800 Tough. It is essentially an upgrade over Nokia 105, and comes with an MP3 player, FM radio, the classic Snake game, and 18.5 days of battery standby time. Here’s everything you need to know.

Nokia 110: Price in India, availability

The Nokia 110 will be available in Ocean Blue, Black and Pink starting October 18 across mobile retail outlets in India. The company will also sell in trough its official online store at Rs 1,599.

“Now, with Nokia 110 we are offering a step up with entertainment. Nokia 110 brings our fans a fun handset that packs in music, games, and the everyday essentials you expect from a Nokia feature phone in a modern, durable design. With its long-lasting battery, Nokia 110 is always ready-to-go when you are, ensuring you are kept entertained at an accessible price,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

Nokia 110: Specifications

The Nokia 110 feature phone is essentially a successor of the Nokia 105. The phone packs a 1.77-inch QVGA colored display. HMD Global is touting the feature phone as “Entertainment in your pocket”. The phone comes with a VGA camera, a music player and has games like Snakes, Doodle Jump, Ninja Up, Airstrike and Penalty Cup.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

It also features FM radio and supports 32GB microSD card. The biggest USP for the phone is its up to 18.5 days of standby time. Nokia has supplied 800mAh removable battery in the device. It is only a 2G device and but supports dual-SIM.