Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched: Check details

HMD Global, the Nokia-brand licensee, has launched two new Nokia feature phones in the global market. The new Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) has been announced in single-SIM and dual-SIM options. Both 2G feature phones carry a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display and pack a 1,020mAh removable battery. At this point, it is unclear when these phones will be launched in India. Checkout Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) price, features, specifications and more below. Also Read - Nokia 125 और Nokia 150 (2020) फोन हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020): Price and color options

The Nokia 125 has been priced at $24 (approximately Rs 1,800). On the other hand, Nokia 150 (2020) price is set at $29 (approximately Rs 2,150). HMD Global will retail Nokia 125 in two coloraturas options of Charcoal Black and Powder White. The Nokia 150 will come in three coloraturas options of Black, Cyan, and Red. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 5 कैमरा, जानिए खास बातें

Features and specifications

Nokia says that both the phones feature an all-new longer design “creating more space for bigger buttons so that navigation, dialing and texting is easier.” While the Nokia 125 is offered in single-SIM and dual-SIM options, the Nokia 150 (2020) will come in dual-SIM option only. Both feature phones run Series 30+ software and come with a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display with a physical keypad. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 5G स्मार्टफोन में हो सकता अंडर-डिस्प्ले सेल्फी कैमरा, देखें फोटोज

The feature phones are suppose to have a greater battery life, hence Nokia has provided 1,020mAh removable battery on both phones with up to 19.4 hours of talk time and a standby time of up to 23.4 days. The internal storage is 4MB on both phones and it sports a VGA rear camera with flash. To recall, the original Nokia 150 Dual SIM was launched in 2016. It is currently available in India at Rs 2,059

