Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones announced in India

Nokia officially announced four devices in India today. Apart from the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia C3, the brand also launched two feature phones. These are the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150. Also Read - Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 announced in India: Check price, features, specifications and more

The two new entry-level feature phones will come as good options for people who just want to stick to basic handheld devices and find smartphones too intimidating. The 125 and 150 will add up to Nokia’s big lineup of feature phones, including the recently launched Nokia 5310 Xpress Music.” Also Read - Nokia to launch a new smartphone and feature phone in India soon

Nokia 125

The Nokia 125 features a 2.4-inch display and a big battery life that Nokia claims will last for up to a month on standby. There is FM radio support, and enough storage to store 2000 contacts and 500 SMS messages. While the phone has no camera, there is a flash on the back. Also Read - Nokia 5310 Review: A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Nokia 150

The Nokia 150 is basically the Nokia 125 with added media-oriented features. So apart from the 2.4-inch display and similar form factor, users get a VGA camera, a MicroSD card slot for expanding storage to up to 32GB, and hence, the ability to store music offline.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 125 is available in two colors – Charcoal Black and Powder White. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and will go on sale starting today on the Nokia website and will also be available at leading retail stores. Meanwhile, the Nokia 150 is priced at Rs 2,299 and will be available in three colors – red, cyan, and black.

Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3

Nokia also announced the C3 and 5.3 smartphones today. The C3 is an entry-level smartphone aimed at people upgrading from a feature phone or simply trying a smartphone for the first time. Meanwhile, Nokia 5.3 offers a more budget-mid-range experience. Priced competitively, the phones will compete with budget smartphone options from brands like Xiaomi and Realme.

