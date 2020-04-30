comscore Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 may launch soon, price details leak online
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones may launch soon, price details leak online
News

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 feature phones may launch soon, price details leak online

News

The Nokia 150 will reportedly be priced at €41.90, which is around Rs 3,420 in India. The Nokia 125 could come with a price label of €35.90 (approximately Rs 2,930).

  • Published: April 30, 2020 2:14 PM IST
Nokia

Last month, HMD Global launched three phones, including Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and Nokia C2 Android Go. Now, the brand is expected to launch two more phones soon. These could be Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones, as per a tipster. The two entry-level Nokia phones have model number TA-1253 and TA-1235. Roland Quandt hasn’t revealed any other information.

But all thanks to Nokiamob, they have leaked the prices of the upcoming Nokia feature phones. As per the cited source, the Nokia 150 will reportedly be priced at €41.90, which is around Rs 3,420 in India. The Nokia 125 could come with a price label of €35.90 (approximately Rs 2,930). Both the low-end device will arrive with support for dual-SIM.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

More information about these devices are soon expected to surface online. HMD Global is also yet to confirm the launch of these handsets. Besides, the company recently launched the Nokia 220 4G feature phone in China. It is priced at RMB 299, which is around Rs 3,201 in India. The company will start shipping the latest Nokia feature phone on May 7. As per JD.com, if buyers deposit RMB 1, they could get a discount of RMB 30.

The latest mobile phone from Nokia comes with support for 4G network and VoLTE high-definition calls. The Nokia 220 4G feature phone features a classic polycarbonate body and is available for purchase in black and blue. It is equipped with a 2.4-inch display. As for the cameras, this Nokia device sports a 0.3-megapixel VGA camera. It is paired with an LED flash.

It ships with Feature OS and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. The brand will be selling the device with 16MB RAM and 24MB internal storage. It is being reported that this handset doesn’t offer support for 3G network. It packs a built-in 1,200mAh battery, which is removable. The company claims that the Nokia 220 4G can deliver more than 6 hours of talk time as well as 27 days of standby time.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 2:14 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 150

Nokia 150

2059

Nokia Series 30+
VGA with LED flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Mi Band 4 update allows sharing heart-rate data to other apps
Wearables
Mi Band 4 update allows sharing heart-rate data to other apps
PUBG Mobile brings Snow Walker Set as part of Twilight Hunt crates

Gaming

PUBG Mobile brings Snow Walker Set as part of Twilight Hunt crates

Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch launched: Price, features

Wearables

Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch launched: Price, features

Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; swaps killing by chilling

Gaming

Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; swaps killing by chilling

Xiaomi may launch its first Dolby Vision supported 65-Inch OLED TV soon

Smart TVs

Xiaomi may launch its first Dolby Vision supported 65-Inch OLED TV soon

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Honor 9C, 9A and 9S goes official in Russia

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 may launch soon, price details leak online

Samsung to develop new 250MP sensor

TikTok crosses 2 billion downloads milestone, India tops chart again

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 may launch soon, price details leak online

News

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 may launch soon, price details leak online
Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

News

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched
Nokia 400 feature phone may soon launch with 4G capabilities

News

Nokia 400 feature phone may soon launch with 4G capabilities
Reliance JioPhone available for Rs 699: Check bundled offers

News

Reliance JioPhone available for Rs 699: Check bundled offers
Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

News

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia जल्द ही दो नए फीचर फोन लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

सैमसंग लॉन्च कर सकती है 250 मेगापिक्सल का सेंसर, जानिए किस फोन में होगा ये सेंसर!

D2h ने लॉन्च किए 20 कॉन्बो पैक, कंपनी 9 प्लान करेगी डिस्कंटीन्यू, चैक करें लिस्ट

Realme Band को मिला मेजर अपडेट, जुड़े रिस्टार्ट, फाइंड माई फोन जैसे कई फीचर

Redmi Note 9 ( Redmi 10X ), Mi Note 10 Lite आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Latest Videos

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Honor 9C, 9A and 9S goes official in Russia
News
Honor 9C, 9A and 9S goes official in Russia
Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 may launch soon, price details leak online

News

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 may launch soon, price details leak online
Samsung to develop new 250MP sensor

News

Samsung to develop new 250MP sensor
TikTok crosses 2 billion downloads milestone, India tops chart again

News

TikTok crosses 2 billion downloads milestone, India tops chart again
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed