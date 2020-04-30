Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 may launch soon, price details leak online

Last month, HMD Global launched three phones, including Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and Nokia C2 Android Go. Now, the brand is expected to launch two more phones soon. These could be Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones, as per a tipster. The two entry-level Nokia phones have model number TA-1253 and TA-1235. Roland Quandt hasn’t revealed any other information.

But all thanks to Nokiamob, they have leaked the prices of the upcoming Nokia feature phones. As per the cited source, the Nokia 150 will reportedly be priced at €41.90, which is around Rs 3,420 in India. The Nokia 125 could come with a price label of €35.90 (approximately Rs 2,930). Both the low-end device will arrive with support for dual-SIM.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

More information about these devices are soon expected to surface online. HMD Global is also yet to confirm the launch of these handsets. Besides, the company recently launched the Nokia 220 4G feature phone in China. It is priced at RMB 299, which is around Rs 3,201 in India. The company will start shipping the latest Nokia feature phone on May 7. As per JD.com, if buyers deposit RMB 1, they could get a discount of RMB 30.

The latest mobile phone from Nokia comes with support for 4G network and VoLTE high-definition calls. The Nokia 220 4G feature phone features a classic polycarbonate body and is available for purchase in black and blue. It is equipped with a 2.4-inch display. As for the cameras, this Nokia device sports a 0.3-megapixel VGA camera. It is paired with an LED flash.

It ships with Feature OS and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. The brand will be selling the device with 16MB RAM and 24MB internal storage. It is being reported that this handset doesn’t offer support for 3G network. It packs a built-in 1,200mAh battery, which is removable. The company claims that the Nokia 220 4G can deliver more than 6 hours of talk time as well as 27 days of standby time.