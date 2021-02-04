comscore Nokia 1.4 is an Android Go, budget phone to compete with Xiaomi, Realme
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nokia 1.4 is an Android Go budget phone that gives stiff competition to Xiaomi and Realme
News

Nokia 1.4 is an Android Go budget phone that gives stiff competition to Xiaomi and Realme

Mobiles

Nokia has added a new smartphone to its Android Go smartphone lineup, the Nokia 1.4, which falls in the entry-level price bracket.

nokia 1.4

Nokia has introduced a new affordable smartphone called Nokia 1.4 that’s been launched for the global market. The smartphone is yet another Android Go smartphone, trying to keep Google’s Android Go initiative alive. Also Read - Nokia product “re-placement” delays James Bond movie: No Time to Die now set for October 2021

For those who have forgotten, Android Go smartphones use the Google OS’ toned-downed variant that is specifically made to work well with low-RAM smartphones. Here’s a look at the new Nokia 1.4 Android Go smartphone. Also Read - Nokia 1.4, 6.4 5G and 7.4 5G could launch by early Q2 2021: Report

Nokia 1.4 price, availability

The Nokia 1.4 starts with a price tag of Euros 99 (around Rs 8,600). However, there is no word on the price of other models. The device is expected to arrive in India soon, alongside the Nokia 5.4, which is expected to launch on February 10. Also Read - Top 5 retro phones resurrected with a modern twist

The smartphone competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, the Realme C series, and even the latest Samsung Galaxy M02s.

The Noki 1.4 comes in Fjord, Charcoal, and Dusk color options.

Nokia 1.4 features, specs

The Nokia 1.4 comes with a pretty standard set of specifications and features an entry-level device could get. There is a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with features a waterdrop notch, something which is quite a thing for budget smartphones.

The smartphone gets an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor. It gets three RAM/Storage options, depending upon the region it is launching in. There is support for 1GB RAM/16GB storage, 2GB RAM/32GB storage, and 3GB RAM/64GB storage options. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via a memory card.

nokia 1.4

Nokia 1.4

On the camera front, there is support for dual rear cameras (an 8-megapixel main lens with autofocus and a 2-megapixel macro lens). There is also support for a rear LED flash. The front camera stands at 5-megapixel. While the camera configuration may seem a little bland, there is one interesting addition. The smartphone supports the Google Camer Go app, which is meant for Android Go devices.  This way, users will be able to use the Portrait mode, HDR, and Night mode on the device.

The Nokia 1.4 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android Go version 10. It is Android 11 Go ready. The downside over here is that Nokia phones get a year’s major Android update. Hence, we are not sure if the device will get Android 12. Although, there is support for three years of security updates.

Additionally, the Nokia 1.4 comes with support for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2021 1:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users
News
Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India

Mobiles

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India

Realme X7 Pro Review: Great on battery life but misses out on camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Great on battery life but misses out on camera

Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India

Gaming

Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India

Instagram will soon bring this interesting feature inspired by TikTok

Apps

Instagram will soon bring this interesting feature inspired by TikTok

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India

Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India

Sony sold 4.5 million PS5 consoles in 92 days

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Twitter high-profile Indian accounts withheld case: All queries explained

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

News

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched
Jeff Bezos to resign, Realme X7 Pro transparent edition and more: Top tech news today

News

Jeff Bezos to resign, Realme X7 Pro transparent edition and more: Top tech news today
Nokia 5.4 to launch in the US on Feb 15

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 to launch in the US on Feb 15
Nokia product re-placement delays James Bond movie

Entertainment

Nokia product re-placement delays James Bond movie
Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

News

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 5G और Realme X7 Pro 5G भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Xiaomi Redmi K40 सीरीज के 3 स्मार्टफोन करेगा लॉन्च, Redmi K40 Pro में होगा 108MP कैमरा सेंसर

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, FCC पर हुआ स्पॉट

Vivo S9 5G हुआ 3C सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर लिस्ट, 33W चार्जर के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

वित्त मंत्री ने इस कंपनी के Tablet से पेश किया था बजट, हो गया खुलासा

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

News

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users
News
Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users
Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

News

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India

Mobiles

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India
Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India

Gaming

Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India
Sony sold 4.5 million PS5 consoles in 92 days

Gaming

Sony sold 4.5 million PS5 consoles in 92 days

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers