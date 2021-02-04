Nokia has introduced a new affordable smartphone called Nokia 1.4 that’s been launched for the global market. The smartphone is yet another Android Go smartphone, trying to keep Google’s Android Go initiative alive. Also Read - Nokia product “re-placement” delays James Bond movie: No Time to Die now set for October 2021

For those who have forgotten, Android Go smartphones use the Google OS’ toned-downed variant that is specifically made to work well with low-RAM smartphones. Here’s a look at the new Nokia 1.4 Android Go smartphone. Also Read - Nokia 1.4, 6.4 5G and 7.4 5G could launch by early Q2 2021: Report

Nokia 1.4 price, availability

The Nokia 1.4 starts with a price tag of Euros 99 (around Rs 8,600). However, there is no word on the price of other models. The device is expected to arrive in India soon, alongside the Nokia 5.4, which is expected to launch on February 10. Also Read - Top 5 retro phones resurrected with a modern twist

The smartphone competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, the Realme C series, and even the latest Samsung Galaxy M02s.

The Noki 1.4 comes in Fjord, Charcoal, and Dusk color options.

Nokia 1.4 features, specs

The Nokia 1.4 comes with a pretty standard set of specifications and features an entry-level device could get. There is a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with features a waterdrop notch, something which is quite a thing for budget smartphones.

The smartphone gets an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor. It gets three RAM/Storage options, depending upon the region it is launching in. There is support for 1GB RAM/16GB storage, 2GB RAM/32GB storage, and 3GB RAM/64GB storage options. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, there is support for dual rear cameras (an 8-megapixel main lens with autofocus and a 2-megapixel macro lens). There is also support for a rear LED flash. The front camera stands at 5-megapixel. While the camera configuration may seem a little bland, there is one interesting addition. The smartphone supports the Google Camer Go app, which is meant for Android Go devices. This way, users will be able to use the Portrait mode, HDR, and Night mode on the device.

The Nokia 1.4 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android Go version 10. It is Android 11 Go ready. The downside over here is that Nokia phones get a year’s major Android update. Hence, we are not sure if the device will get Android 12. Although, there is support for three years of security updates.

Additionally, the Nokia 1.4 comes with support for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.