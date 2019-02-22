comscore
Nokia 2.1 Android Pie update starts rolling out

The Nokia 2.1 is a part of Google's Android Go initiative.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 11:45 AM IST
HMD Global has been busy releasing the latest Android Pie update for its smartphones. Last month, the update was released for Nokia 5 (2017), and earlier this week it was made available for Nokia 6 (2017). HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has now confirmed that the Android Pie update is rolling for the Nokia 2.1 Android Go smartphone.

The tweet by Sarvikas suggests that the update is being released over-the-air (OTA). Since it is an Android Go phone, the company may have released the Go edition of the Android 9 Pie OS. The Finnish firm is yet to release a changelog of the update. Hence, the exact details of what’s included in the Android 9 Pie update is not known yet. Since it is an OTA update, the notification of the arrival of the Pie update will soon show up on Nokia 2.1 handsets. Alternatively, users can manually check whether the update is available by navigating to Settings -> About Phone -> System Updates.

Announced in May 2018 alongside the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones, the Nokia 2.1 phone comes with modest specs. The handset features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display that supports HD+ (720×1280 pixels) resolution, and 16:9 aspect ratio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC powers the phone along with 1GB of RAM.

The Nokia 2.1 comes with a native storage of 8GB, and it possesses a microSD card slot for more storage. A 5-megapixel selfie camera is present on the front side of the phone. Its rear shell is fitted autofocus-enabled 8-megapixel camera with LED flash.

It also includes a big battery of 4,000mAh capacity. At launch, the handset ran Android Oreo (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. The Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 phones are expected to receive the Android Pie update by March end.

