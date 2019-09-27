Google announced its latest Android 10 (Go edition) earlier this week. Now, HMD Global has revealed that three of its Nokia smartphones will receive the new software update in 2020. HMD Global’s CPO Juho Sarvikas has confirmed that the Nokia 1 Plus will get Android 10 (Go edition) sometime in Q1 2020. The company will also roll out the Android 10 (Go edition) update for the Nokia 1 and Nokia 2.1 phones in Q2 2020. He confirmed about the same via his official Twitter account.

The company hasn’t revealed the exact dates of the rollout, but it may vary depending on region. Both the Nokia 1 and Nokia 2.1 phones made their debut in the year 2018. The Nokia 1 Plus device was first unveiled at MWC 2019 earlier this year. This handset comes with a compact 5.45-inch FWVGA IPS display. It offers a MediaTek MT6739WW quad-core SoC, and an 8-megapixel camera as well.

As mentioned above, Android 10 (Go edition) has been announced by Google. The search giant asserted that the new Android 10 (Go edition) will be available for phones with less than 1.5GB of RAM. This new lightweight version of Android 10 is being dubbed as “faster and more secure.” One of the big improvements being introduced can be seen with the app launch time.

Google noted that apps launch 10 percent faster in Android 10 (Go edition) compared to Pie (Go edition). The search giant has also improved the speed and reliability of the mobile operating system. There is also a number of enhancements on the security front. Android 10 (Go edition) now adopts Adiantum, a form of encryption designed for lower power devices introduced by Google earlier this year. The new encryption algorithm allows devices with lower resources to encrypt data without impacting performance.

Features Nokia 1 Price 3799 Chipset MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz Processor OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Display IPS Display-4.5-inches-FWVGA (854 x 480) Pixel Internal Memory 8GB storage + 1 GB LPPDDR 3 RAM Rear Camera 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera 2 MP Battery

