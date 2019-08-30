Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

After shipping the new Android Pie build to the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone units in India, HMD Global is now pushing the new build for Nokia 2.1 devices as well. According to NPU, Nokia 2.1 has started receiving the new Android Pie build with August 2019 security patch in some markets including India. The update is said to carry new Pie Build V1.13F and weighs 171.4 MB in size.

Just like the previous updates, you will either be prompted to download with an OTA notification or you can check it manually from phone’s settings. In terms of changelog, the update improves system stability and UI enhancements, apart from August 2019 Android security patch for both the smartphones.

Previously, the latest update for the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus phones also carried August 2019 security patch for both the smartphones. The Nokia 5.1 new Android Pie build comes with version number V3.25B, while for Nokia 3.1 Plus, it is V2.25K. The update is reportedly being rolled out to the Nokia 5.1 and 3.1 Plus in India, and it is likely to reach all users in coming days. The Nokia 5.1 update is 466.9 MB in size, while the Nokia 3.1 Plus update is 114.4 MB in size.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has already revealed the timeline for the next big Android 10 update for all its smartphones. Last week, the company in a press statement noted that all eligible Nokia smartphones, including Nokia 1, will receive the stable Android 10 in coming months.

Starting Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone users will get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade. Currently, Nokia has 17 phones in total, which will get Android 10, though dates will vary. HMD in a press note has shared that all the devices including Nokia 1, Nokia 8 Sirocco will get Android 10 by Q2, 2020. Checkout the full list with update timeline here.

Features Nokia 2 Nokia 2.2 Price 6999 6999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor MediaTek Helio A22 SoC OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 9 Pie Display LTPS LCD display-5.0-inches-HD (720×1280) Pixels 5.7-inch HD+ Internal Memory 8GB, 1GB RAM 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 8 MP with LED flash 13MP Front Camera 5 MP 5MP Battery 4100 mAh battery 3,000mAh