comscore Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update with August security patch
News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update with August security patch

News

Nokia 2.1 has started receiving the new Android Pie build with August 2019 security patch in some markets including India. The update is said to carry new Pie Build V1.13F and weighs 171.4 MB in size.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 4:08 PM IST
nokia-2-2017

After shipping the new Android Pie build to the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone units in India, HMD Global is now pushing the new build for Nokia 2.1 devices as well. According to NPU, Nokia 2.1 has started receiving the new Android Pie build with August 2019 security patch in some markets including India. The update is said to carry new Pie Build V1.13F and weighs 171.4 MB in size.

Just like the previous updates, you will either be prompted to download with an OTA notification or you can check it manually from phone’s settings. In terms of changelog, the update improves system stability and UI enhancements, apart from August 2019 Android security patch for both the smartphones.

Nokia 7.2 4GB variant spotted on benchmarking website ahead of IFA 2019

Also Read

Nokia 7.2 4GB variant spotted on benchmarking website ahead of IFA 2019

Previously, the latest update for the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus phones also carried August 2019 security patch for both the smartphones. The Nokia 5.1 new Android Pie build comes with version number V3.25B, while for Nokia 3.1 Plus, it is V2.25K. The update is reportedly being rolled out to the Nokia 5.1 and 3.1 Plus in India, and it is likely to reach all users in coming days. The Nokia 5.1 update is 466.9 MB in size, while the Nokia 3.1 Plus update is 114.4 MB in size.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has already revealed the timeline for the next big Android 10 update for all its smartphones. Last week, the company in a press statement noted that all eligible Nokia smartphones, including Nokia 1, will receive the stable Android 10 in coming months.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Starting Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone users will get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade. Currently, Nokia has 17 phones in total, which will get Android 10, though dates will vary. HMD in a press note has shared that all the devices including Nokia 1, Nokia 8 Sirocco will get Android 10 by Q2, 2020. Checkout the full list with update timeline here.

Features Nokia 2 Nokia 2.2
Price 6999 6999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 9 Pie
Display LTPS LCD display-5.0-inches-HD (720×1280) Pixels 5.7-inch HD+
Internal Memory 8GB, 1GB RAM 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 8 MP with LED flash 13MP
Front Camera 5 MP 5MP
Battery 4100 mAh battery 3,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 4:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched
News
Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched
Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

News

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out

Huawei Band 4e Basketball Wizard Edition launched

News

Huawei Band 4e Basketball Wizard Edition launched

Asus ROG Zephyrus GA502 gaming laptop launched in India

News

Asus ROG Zephyrus GA502 gaming laptop launched in India

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM
Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

News

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers
Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out
Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

News

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस

Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन को आज रात 8 बजे एक बार फिर खरीदने का मौका, जानें सेल ऑफर्स

OnePlus TV में मिलेगा कम से कम 3 साल का Android TV सॉफ्टवेयर सपोर्ट, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Samsung Galaxy M20 और Galaxy M30 को मिलने लगा लेटेस्ट अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy M30s की लॉन्च से पहले इमेज लीक, 48मेगापिक्सल प्राइमरी कैमरा के साथ आएगा


News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
News
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM
Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

News

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched
Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

News

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers