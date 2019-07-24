comscore Nokia 2.1 Android Security update rolling out in India | BGR India
Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India with the latest July 2019 Android Security patch

The company has already pushed out July security update to all Nokia 1, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphones. Users have reported about the OTA update being rolled out.

  • Published: July 24, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Nokia 2.1 Main

After Nokia 1, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3.1 Plus, HMD Global has now started pushing monthly security update to Nokia 2.1 smartphones as well. The OTA update carrying July 2019 Android security patch is currently being pushed out to Indian users. The update size is said to be 61.5MB.

As first reported by NPU, the Nokia 2.1 Android Security update for July 2019 doesn’t include anything else. The changelog only mentions ‘Google Security Patch 2019-07’. The company has already pushed out July security update to all Nokia 1, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone units in select markets. Nokia recommends downloading the update over a stable Wi-Fi network.

Even for the Nokia 2.1, you will either be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update.

Earlier this month, HMD launched the flagship penta-camera Nokia 9 PureView smartphone in India. The smartphone is available via all the offline stores across India for Rs 49,999. The biggest USP of the phone is its penta-lens camera setup. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Talking about the rest of the specifications, the device sports a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The screen is covered by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The SoC is paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Features Nokia 2 Nokia 2.2
Price 6999 6999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 9 Pie
Display LTPS LCD display-5.0-inches-HD (720×1280) Pixels 5.7-inch HD+
Internal Memory 8GB, 1GB RAM 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 8 MP with LED flash 13MP
Front Camera 5 MP 5MP
Battery 4100 mAh battery 3,000mAh

