comscore Nokia 2.1 update with latest security patch rolling out to users | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with February 2020 security patch
News

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with February 2020 security patch

News

The Nokia 2.1 update fixes some critical and moderate-level security vulnerabilities in the smartphone.

  • Published: February 29, 2020 10:50 AM IST
Nokia 2.1 Main

Finish smartphone maker, HMD Global, has started rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 2.1 globally. The update brings the latest February 2020 security patch to the device. However, the update does not add any new features to the handset.

Related Stories


The Nokia 2.1 latest update carries the software Build version PKQ1.18 and is about 2.02 GB in OTA firmware size. Although the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie Go Edition OS.

The latest February security patch update fixes some critical and moderate security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. This flaw could have given access to a local attacker on using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission arbitrary code.

The Nokia 2.1 OTA update is rolling out in stages. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all units. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

It is worth noting that the Nokia 2.1 is the only smartphone after the Nokia 9 PureView to receive this month’s latest security patch. The company hasn’t been as active as earlier this month in pushing the OTA updates. However, this could likely be an issue caused by the recent CoronaVirus outbreak, as HMD Global, otherwise, is one of the known manufacturers when it comes to rolling out updates.

Nokia 2.1 specifications

The Nokia 2.1 features a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 1520×720 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera setup along with a 5-megapixel front camera. There is a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The smartphone is available in a 1GB RAM and 8GB storage variant.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 29, 2020 10:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20 update rolls out in India
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 update rolls out in India
Nokia 2.1 update rolling out to users

News

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out to users

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India

Vivo V19 launch set for March 10: Check confirmed features and design

News

Vivo V19 launch set for March 10: Check confirmed features and design

Vivo APEX 2020 launched with 60W wireless charging

News

Vivo APEX 2020 launched with 60W wireless charging

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro full design revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi K20 update rolls out in India

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out to users

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India

Vivo V19 launch set for March 10: Check confirmed features and design

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20 update rolls out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 update rolls out in India
Nokia 2.1 update rolling out to users

News

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out to users
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India
Realme 6 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench ahead of official launch

News

Realme 6 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench ahead of official launch
Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus

हिंदी समाचार

वनप्लस (Oneplus) 3 मार्च 2020 को लॉन्च करेगा नया प्रॉडक्ट, वीडियो देख कर लगाएं पता

Oppo Reno 3 Pro को 10% छूट पर ऐसे खरीदें

Leap Year के मौके पर गूगल ने बनाया डूडल, जानिए इस दिन की खास बातें

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match Live Streaming: भारत-न्यूजीलैंड के बीच दूसरा टेस्ट मैच आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

देशभर में घटी मोबाइल ग्राहकों की संख्या, लेकिन जियो को हुआ फायदा

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro full design revealed ahead of launch
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro full design revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K20 update rolls out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 update rolls out in India
Nokia 2.1 update rolling out to users

News

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out to users
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India
Vivo V19 launch set for March 10: Check confirmed features and design

News

Vivo V19 launch set for March 10: Check confirmed features and design