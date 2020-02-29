Finish smartphone maker, HMD Global, has started rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 2.1 globally. The update brings the latest February 2020 security patch to the device. However, the update does not add any new features to the handset.

The Nokia 2.1 latest update carries the software Build version PKQ1.18 and is about 2.02 GB in OTA firmware size. Although the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie Go Edition OS.

The latest February security patch update fixes some critical and moderate security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. This flaw could have given access to a local attacker on using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission arbitrary code.

The Nokia 2.1 OTA update is rolling out in stages. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all units. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

It is worth noting that the Nokia 2.1 is the only smartphone after the Nokia 9 PureView to receive this month’s latest security patch. The company hasn’t been as active as earlier this month in pushing the OTA updates. However, this could likely be an issue caused by the recent CoronaVirus outbreak, as HMD Global, otherwise, is one of the known manufacturers when it comes to rolling out updates.

Nokia 2.1 specifications

The Nokia 2.1 features a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 1520×720 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera setup along with a 5-megapixel front camera. There is a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The smartphone is available in a 1GB RAM and 8GB storage variant.