comscore Nokia 2.1 update brings September 2019 security patch: Price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with latest September Android security patch
News

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with latest September Android security patch

News

Nokia 2.1 joins a long line of Nokia devices to get the latest Android security patch. HMD Global kicked off the roll out with the Nokia 8.1 earlier this month.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 1:13 PM IST
Nokia 2.1 Main

HMD Global continues to roll out the latest Android security patch to its lineup of Nokia smartphones. The latest device to get this patch is the affordable Nokia 2.1. Read on to find out everything on the latest Nokia 2.1 update.

As we have seen on the last few Nokia smartphones, this new Nokia 2.1 update only introduces the latest security patch. The update is 92.3MB in size, and is steadily rolling out to users, NokiaMob reports. As mentioned, the update brings in the latest September 2019 Android security patch.

The latest patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases and should reach all the units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update. When you do get the notification, ensure there is a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has already revealed the timeline for the next big Android 10 update for all its smartphones. Starting Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone users will get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade. Currently, Nokia has 17 phones in total, which will get Android 10, though dates will vary. HMD revealed that all the devices including Nokia 1, Nokia 8 Sirocco will get Android 10 by Q2, 2020.

Nokia 2.1 price in India, features, specifications

The affordable Nokia smartphone launched in May last year alongside the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1. The smartphone launched with Android Oreo (Go Edition) out-of-the-box, but was updated to Android Pie earlier this year. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, and 1GB of RAM. It also comes with 8GB expandable memory, 5-megapixel selfie camera, an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 1:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with latest security patch
News
Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with latest security patch
Lenovo K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

News

Lenovo K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Polarity Smart Bikes launched with over 80km of range in India

News

Polarity Smart Bikes launched with over 80km of range in India

Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India

Deals

Honor 8C 4GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India

Oppo F11, F11 Pro get permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India

Deals

Oppo F11, F11 Pro get permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi 8A confirmed to offer support for USB Type-C port and fast charging

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with latest security patch

Lenovo K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Polarity Smart Bikes launched with over 80km of range in India

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with latest security patch

News

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with latest security patch
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus discount details

Deals

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus discount details
Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features

News

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features
OnePlus TV to come with automatic volume adjustment feature

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV to come with automatic volume adjustment feature
OnePlus 7 series gets official Android 10 update

News

OnePlus 7 series gets official Android 10 update

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo F11 और F11 Pro की कीमत भारत में 2 हजार रुपये तक हुई कम, जानें नई कीमत

Honor 8C के 4GB RAM और 64GB स्टोरेज मॉडल सस्ता हुआ, जानें नई कीमत

ACT Fibernet ने रिवाइज किए कई सारे ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स, ये होंगे बेनिफिट्स

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 Update live: गोल्डन वुड मैप, न्यू फायरफाइट गेम मोड और न्यू UAZ व्हीकल जुड़े

Dish TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, 799 रुपये में मिलेगा HD Set-Top Box


News

Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
News
Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Xiaomi Redmi 8A confirmed to offer support for USB Type-C port and fast charging

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A confirmed to offer support for USB Type-C port and fast charging
Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with latest security patch

News

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out with latest security patch
Lenovo K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

News

Lenovo K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Polarity Smart Bikes launched with over 80km of range in India

News

Polarity Smart Bikes launched with over 80km of range in India