HMD Global continues to roll out the latest Android security patch to its lineup of Nokia smartphones. The latest device to get this patch is the affordable Nokia 2.1. Read on to find out everything on the latest Nokia 2.1 update.

As we have seen on the last few Nokia smartphones, this new Nokia 2.1 update only introduces the latest security patch. The update is 92.3MB in size, and is steadily rolling out to users, NokiaMob reports. As mentioned, the update brings in the latest September 2019 Android security patch.

The latest patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases and should reach all the units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update. When you do get the notification, ensure there is a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has already revealed the timeline for the next big Android 10 update for all its smartphones. Starting Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone users will get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade. Currently, Nokia has 17 phones in total, which will get Android 10, though dates will vary. HMD revealed that all the devices including Nokia 1, Nokia 8 Sirocco will get Android 10 by Q2, 2020.

Nokia 2.1 price in India, features, specifications

The affordable Nokia smartphone launched in May last year alongside the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1. The smartphone launched with Android Oreo (Go Edition) out-of-the-box, but was updated to Android Pie earlier this year. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, and 1GB of RAM. It also comes with 8GB expandable memory, 5-megapixel selfie camera, an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 4,000mAh battery.