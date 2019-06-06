HMD Global has launched an all new entry-level Nokia 2.2 smartphone with waterdrop notch display globally, including India. Just like all previous Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 2.2 also comes under Google’s Android One umbrella, which means stock Android experience with regular, faster updates. The handset is essentially a successor to the last year’s Nokia 2.1.

The new Nokia 2.2, from the affordable segment is HMD Global’s cheapest Android One smartphone for now. It has been priced starting at Rs 6,999 for now, and the price will increase after a limited time to Rs 7,699. It comes with one touch Google Assistant and Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It available in Tungsten Black and Steel color options. The back of Nokia 2.2 is removable, so you can change the back panel color with a new one.

Nokia 2.2 price in India, availability

The all-new Nokia 2.2 comes in two variants with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, as well as 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The company has kept introductory price of the 2GB RAM+16GB storage model at Rs 6,999 till June 30, while the 3GB RAM and 32GB model will retail at Rs 7,999. After June 30, the pricing will increase to Rs 7,699 and Rs 8,699 respectively.

The Nokia 2.2 will be up for pre-booking on Nokia website from June 6 to June 10. The sale will start across India including Flipkart and Nokia’s online store from June 11. The company has also tied up with Reliance Jio for the bundle Rs 2,200 cashback and 100GB data offer.

Nokia 2.2 features, specifications

The Nokia 2.2 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution waterdrop notch display, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Nokia has upgraded the display from the predecessor Noka 2.1, and it looks more like the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 now. Internally, the handset comes powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM, and 16GB/32GB internal storage. The device comes with a microSD card slot so that users can expand storage externally up to 400GB.

In the camera department, the Nokia 2.2 comes with a single-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor with HDR mode. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, which includes AI bokeh mode and supports Face Unlock feature. There is also no physical fingeprint sensor.

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

To keep things ticking, the Nokia 2.2 offers an average 3,000mAh battery, which is removable. The handset will come bundled with a 5W charger. On the software side of things, the Nokia 2.2 runs latest available Android operating system, the Android 9 Pie, with slight tweaks from Nokia.