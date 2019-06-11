HMD Global launched Nokia 2.2 in India last week. Prices for the smartphone starts at Rs 6,999, and it was immediately put up for pre-orders. Today, the Nokia 2.2 sale is about to kick-off via Flipkart and Nokia’s own online store. Read on to find out everything about the Nokia 2.2’s availability.

Nokia 2.2 price in India, availability

The Nokia 2.2 has been launched in two variants. The base model with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM is priced at Rs 6,999. The top model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 7,999. These are however introductory prices, and hence, will only be valid till June 30. Post that, the prices will increase to Rs 7,699 and Rs 8,699 respectively.

As mentioned, the Nokia 2.2 was put up for pre-orders immediately after launch. Today, the smartphone will be going on sale via Flipkart and Nokia’s own online store. Sales will commence at 12:00PM. HMD Global has also tied up with Reliance Jio to offer 100GB free data, and up to Rs 2,200 cashback.

Nokia 2.2 features, specifications

The Nokia 2.2 is a part of Google’s Android One program. This means it runs a stock version of Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Besides this, the smartphone is also guaranteed to get at least two major OS updates, and regular security updates.

To recap, the Nokia 2.2 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset. It is paired with up to 3GB RAM, and up to 32GB expandable internal storage. To keep things ticking, there is a removable 3,000mAh battery. The handset comes bundled with a 5W charger.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 camera sensor at the back. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor for video calling and clicking selfies. There may not be a fingerprint sensor onboard, but there is a face unlock feature for security.