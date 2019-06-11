comscore Nokia 2.2 sale in India today at 12PM Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, specifications
News

Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, specifications

News

Nokia 2.2 is the latest Android One smartphone from HMD Global. With prices starting from Rs 6,999, it is among the cheapest Android One smartphones in India.

  • Published: June 11, 2019 9:40 AM IST
nokia-2.2-bgr-4

HMD Global launched Nokia 2.2 in India last week. Prices for the smartphone starts at Rs 6,999, and it was immediately put up for pre-orders. Today, the Nokia 2.2 sale is about to kick-off via Flipkart and Nokia’s own online store. Read on to find out everything about the Nokia 2.2’s availability.

Nokia 2.2 price in India, availability

The Nokia 2.2 has been launched in two variants. The base model with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM is priced at Rs 6,999. The top model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 7,999. These are however introductory prices, and hence, will only be valid till June 30. Post that, the prices will increase to Rs 7,699 and Rs 8,699 respectively.

As mentioned, the Nokia 2.2 was put up for pre-orders immediately after launch. Today, the smartphone will be going on sale via Flipkart and Nokia’s own online store. Sales will commence at 12:00PM. HMD Global has also tied up with Reliance Jio to offer 100GB free data, and up to Rs 2,200 cashback.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia 2.2 features, specifications

The Nokia 2.2 is a part of Google’s Android One program. This means it runs a stock version of Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Besides this, the smartphone is also guaranteed to get at least two major OS updates, and regular security updates.

To recap, the Nokia 2.2 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset. It is paired with up to 3GB RAM, and up to 32GB expandable internal storage. To keep things ticking, there is a removable 3,000mAh battery. The handset comes bundled with a 5W charger.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 camera sensor at the back. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor for video calling and clicking selfies. There may not be a fingerprint sensor onboard, but there is a face unlock feature for security.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 11, 2019 9:40 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 4 appears in hands-on images
News
Google Pixel 4 appears in hands-on images
E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019

Gaming

E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

News

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

News

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

How to activate Airtel 4G SIM

How To

How to activate Airtel 4G SIM

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM

Google Pixel 4 appears in hands-on images

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM
Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

News

Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report
Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features

News

Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features
Flipkart Knock-Out Offers on Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor

Deals

Flipkart Knock-Out Offers on Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor
Nokia 3.2 also receiving latest Android 9 Pie update like Nokia 4.2

News

Nokia 3.2 also receiving latest Android 9 Pie update like Nokia 4.2

हिंदी समाचार

अमेजन पर शुरू हुई Apple Days Sale, iPhone पर मिल रहा है 23,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i Smartphone आज भारत में 11:30AM पर होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Samsung Galaxy M40 आज शाम 6 बजे होगा लॉन्च, इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ ये होगी कीमत!

Best Internet Brands: Amazon India है भारत का सबसे भरोसेमंद इंटरनेट ब्रांड

Flipkart Knock-Out Offers Sale: Poco f1, Redmi Go, Redmi 7S सहित कई स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रही हैं बेहतरीन डील्स

News

Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM
News
Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM
Google Pixel 4 appears in hands-on images

News

Google Pixel 4 appears in hands-on images
Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

News

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities
Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

News

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack
Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing

News

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing