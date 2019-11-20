HMD Global has once again slashed the budget Nokia 2.2 price in India. It will now be available for Rs 5,999 instead of the last official reduced price of Rs 6,599. This is the second time when HMD has reduced the price of Nokia 2.2. Last time around, the price was slashed by Rs 1,100 from the original launch price of Rs 7,699.

After the latest price cut, the Nokia 2.2 will now be available for Rs 5,999 in online and offline stores. Nokia’s official website has already started selling it at the new price. To recall, the budget Nokia 2.2 was first launched in June in India. Just like all previous Nokia smartphones, this device is also part of Google’s Android One program. It is available in Tungsten Black and Steel color options. The back of Nokia 2.2 is removable, so you can change the back panel color with a new one. There is also no physical fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 2.2 specifications and features

The Nokia 2.2 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution waterdrop notch display, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Nokia has upgraded the display from the predecessor Noka 2.1, and it looks more like the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 now. Internally, the handset comes powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM, and 16GB/32GB internal storage. The device comes with a microSD card slot so that users can expand storage externally up to 400GB.

In the camera department, the Nokia 2.2 comes with a single camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor with HDR mode. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, which includes AI bokeh mode and supports Face Unlock feature.

To keep things ticking, the Nokia 2.2 offers an average 3,000mAh battery, which is removable. The handset will come bundled with a 5W charger. On the software side of things, the Nokia 2.2 runs latest available Android operating system, the Android 9 Pie, with slight tweaks from Nokia.

