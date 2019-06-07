comscore Nokia 2.2 vs Nokia 2.1 comparison, Specifications, Features | BGR India
  Nokia 2.2 vs Nokia 2.1: What's different
Nokia 2.2 vs Nokia 2.1: What's different

Given the increasing speed of refreshing smartphone hardware, it is easy to feel lost. So to help users in making an informed decision, here is everything new and different in Nokia 2.2 from Nokia 2.1.

  Published: June 7, 2019 8:54 PM IST
Nokia 2.2 vs Nokia 2.1 comparison

HMD Global, the company responsible for all the Nokia branded smartphones has just launched Nokia 2.2. The company revealed the smartphone at a launch event yesterday. Unlike most smartphone launches, the company launched the phone globally including India. The smartphone replaces the Nokia 2.1 in the market with updated design and hardware. HMD Global has flooded the market with a number of Nokia-branded smartphones across multiple price points. For context, the company launched Nokia 2.1 back in August 2018 and 2.2 is here in just about 10 months. Given the increasing speed of refreshing smartphone hardware, it is easy to feel lost. So to help users in making an informed decision, here is everything new and different in Nokia 2.2 from Nokia 2.1.

Nokia 2.2 vs Nokia 2.1: Price, RAM and Storage variants

First up, let’s talk about the available variants of the recently launched smartphone. Nokia 2.2 comes in two variants with the first one sporting 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The second variant sports 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In contrast, Nokia 2.1 just came with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Talking about the pricing, the 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant for Nokia 2.2 is priced at Rs 6,999 till June 30.

The 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage are priced at Rs 7,999 till June 30. After June 30, Nokia India will increase the price to Rs 7,699 for the base variant and Rs 8,699 for the top end variant. In contrast, the only Nokia 2.1 variant was priced at Rs 6,999 at launch with the current price of Rs 5,499.

Screen display size, chipset, and battery in Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 2.1

Now that we are done comparing the price and available variants, let’s talk about the differences in the actual hardware. Nokia 2.2 sports a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display, slightly larger than 5.5-inch one on Nokia 2.1. The difference here is the aspect ratio as 2.2 has a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.1 has usual 16:9 aspect ratio. The newer device has an HD+ resolution with a notch display while the older one has usual thick bezels with HD resolution. The new phone sports MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and 2.1 came with Snapdragon 425 SoC. Both sport a quad-core CPU but the newer one is clocked higher at up to 2.0GHz instead of 1.4GHz. Lastly, in this section, the newer device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery while the older one comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

The difference in cameras and software

Lastly, let’s talk about the difference in the camera section between both devices. The Nokia 2.2 comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the back of the device. In contrast, the Nokia 2.1 sports an 8-megapixel sensor on the back for photos. Both devices sport a similar 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The successor of the Nokia 2.1 sports Android Pie while 2.1 came with Android Pie Go Edition in software. Rest of the specifications are similar in both the devices except changes in the design.

Nokia 2.2 vs Nokia 2.1: Comparison Table

Features Nokia 2.2 Nokia 2.1
Display 5.71-inch HD+ 5.5-inch HD
Processor MediaTek Helio A22
Quad-core		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Quad-core
RAM 2GB / 3GB 1GB
Storage 16GB / 32GB
(expandable)		 8GB
(expandable)
Rear Camera 13-megapixel 8-megapixel
Front Camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Android OS Android 9 Pie Pie (Go Edition)
Price Starting from Rs 6,999 Rs 5,499

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 8:54 PM IST

