comscore Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price in India, specifications and features compared | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price in India, specifications and features compared
News

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price in India, specifications and features compared

News

The Nokia 2.2 will be seen competing against Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Realme C2. Let's see how they fare against each other.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 6:47 PM IST
Nokia 2.2

HMD Global has launched a new budget smartphone in India called Nokia 2.2. It is an entry-level smartphone and part of Google’s Android Q program. This further means that this handset will get two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. This phone will ship with Android 9 Pie OS and will also get Android Q. The device offers a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, a 13-megapixel rear camera, waterdrop-style notched display and more. It will be available in Tungsten Black and Steel color options. The newly launched Nokia 2.2 will be seen competing against Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Realme C2. Let’s see how they fare against each other.

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price in India

HMG Global has launched the Nokia 2.2 in two variants, which includes 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage. The Nokia 2.2 price in India starts from Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM. The 3GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 7,999 till June 30, 2019. After that, the device will be available for Rs 7,699 for the 2GB RAM and Rs 8,699 for the 3GB RAM variant.

Nokia 2.2 Android One smartphone with waterdrop notch launched: Price in India, specifications, features

Also Read

Nokia 2.2 Android One smartphone with waterdrop notch launched: Price in India, specifications, features

The Realme C2 comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999. The Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage is priced at Rs 5,999. There is also a 2GB RAM/32GB storage configuration, which carries a price tag of Rs 6,999.

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Display

The Nokia 2.2 packs a 5.7-inch notched display, along with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi’s entry-level Redmi 6A offers an older 18:9 aspect ratio display. It features a slightly smaller 5.45-inch HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) display. But, one will notice minimal bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. Among the three smartphones, the Reame C2 offers the biggest 6.1-inch display with a dewdrop-style notched display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Processor, software, battery

Internally, both the Nokia 2.2 and Redmi 6A are built around a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset under the hood. The Realme C2 draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The MediaTek Helio A22 chipset is built on the same efficient 12nm process as the Helio P22, but with four CPU cores instead of eight cores. It’s still clocked at 2.0GHz.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

As mentioned above, it is an Android One device and runs Android 9 Pie OS. The Redmi 6A ships with Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box, while the Realme C2 with ColorOS 6.0 based on the Android 9 Pie. The Nokia 2.2 and Redmi 6A also pack the same 3,000mAh battery under the hood. Unlike these smartphones, the Realme C2 offers a large 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Cameras

The latest Nokia 2.2 device offers a single camera at the back with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, which also offers support for HDR mode. The Redmi 6A also offers the same rear camera sensor. Unlike the Nokia 2.2 and Redmi 6A, the Realme C2 offers two rear cameras, including a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, all the three devices come with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Separately, the Realme C2 also packs a Chroma Boost mode and one can also record slow-mo videos.

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Comparison table

Features Nokia 2.2 Xiaomi Redmi 6A Realme C2
Display 5.7-inch HD+ 5.45-inch HD+ 6.1-inch HD+
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio A22
RAM 2GB/3GB 2GB 2GB/3GB
Storage 16GB/32GB
(expandable)		 16GB/32GB
(expandable)		 16GB/32GB
(expandable)
Rear Camera 13-megapixel 13-megapixel 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Front Camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel 5-megapixel
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 4,000mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Android OS Android Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Android Pie
Price Rs 6,999 (2GB/16GB)
Rs 7,999 (3GB/32GB)		 Rs 5,999 (2GB/16GB)
Rs 6,999 (2GB/32GB)		 Rs 5,999 (2GB/16GB)
Rs 7,999 (3GB/32GB)

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 6:47 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z-series to soon launch in India
News
Vivo Z-series to soon launch in India
Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

News

Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan

Black Shark 2 gaming performance

Gaming

Black Shark 2 gaming performance

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

Sponsored

Most Popular

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Vivo Z-series to soon launch in India

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A

News

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

News

Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched
Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update

News

Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update
Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999

News

Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999
Nokia 8.1 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount

Deals

Nokia 8.1 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount

हिंदी समाचार

वाटरड्रॉप नॉच के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Nokia 2.2 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने Mi.com पर शुरू की Express Delivery, एक दिन में डिलीवर हो जाएगा प्रॉडक्ट

Vodafone ने पेश किया नया 599 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, मिल रहे हैं अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ बहुत से बेनिफिट्स

Huawei Maimang 8 स्मार्टफोन triple cameras और 6GB RAM के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile को मिलने वाला है Team Death Match मोड, जानें क्या खास है इस मोड में

News

Vivo Z-series to soon launch in India
News
Vivo Z-series to soon launch in India
Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A

News

Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

News

Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched
Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan
Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15