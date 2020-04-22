Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3 is joining the long list of Nokia smartphones that have received Android 10 update. HMD Global, the Finnish licensee of Nokia, has announced the roll out of Android 10 update for Nokia 2.3. With the release of this update, Nokia now has 11 smartphones running the latest version of Android. The Finnish company has built its reputation around timely software updates. While Android 10 has been out for more than seven months now, HMD Global is making steady progress in terms of software update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A30s update brings Android 10 and March security patch

With today’s roll out, HMD Global has 11 Nokia smartphones running Android 10 update. These include the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 2.2. Nokia 2.3 is the latest in this growing list of smartphones to get the update. With Android 10, Nokia 2.3 users get a new gesture control that brings intuitive controls with full-screen design in mind. Also Read - Vivo NEX 3 5G gets Android 10 update: All you need to know

Android 10 update released for Nokia 2.3

The new version of Android also brings Smart Reply to Nokia 2.3, which offers smarter responses in messages. With Android 10, Google has put privacy at the center with easy access and control. There is also new focus mode allowing users to block out distracting apps. Nokia has added Family Link, which is a Digital Wellbeing tool that helps parents to set ground rules for the entire family. The update is being rolled out in a gradual manner and should be available to more users soon. Also Read - Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

Nokia has promised that its smartphones will only get better with the release of a new software update. According to Counterpoint Research, the company tops the list of Android smartphone makers offering timely software updates. The report observed that Nokia covers 94 percent of its portfolio. However, this year, the company faced delay with the release of software updates. With lockdown, the roll out seems to have been affected. However, it does not seem to have derailed plans of the Finnish company.