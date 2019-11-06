comscore Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent
Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent

Nokia 2.3 will be the successor to Nokia 2.2 and has already been certified in Russia. It is expected to launch this month.

  Published: November 6, 2019 4:23 PM IST
Nokia 2.2 front

HMD Global, the Finnish licensee of Nokia, might be preparing to launch Nokia 2.3 smartphone. The device will be the next entry-level device from the company and was spotted in a distributor database. A media report shows that Nokia 2.3 might become available in two different variants. The database shows the smartphone with two model numbers TA-1206 for the dual SIM variant and TA-1214 for the single SIM variant. The report also states that Nokia 2.3 will be available in three different colors: Cyan Green, Charcoal and Sand.

It seems the company is sticking with the color theme introduced with Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 at IFA 2019. As reported by Nokiapoweruser, the specifications of this upcoming smartphone is not clear just yet. The launch of the device seems sooner since it has been certified in Russia months ago. The model number TA-1206 got certified in Russia in July, which seems too ahead of time. An entry for the Nokia 2.3 clear case has also been spotted at a distributor in Germany. It does suggest that the smartphone is inching closer to its retail availability.

The device has also passed through Bluetooth certification and it does give away some details. It reveals that the device will be powered by MediaTek processor and will support Bluetooth 5.0. The Nokia 2.2 was powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor and it is possible that Nokia 2.3 uses the same processor. But the change over its predecessor will be new Bluetooth standard. Other leaks indicate it will be an Android One device running Android 9 Pie out of the box.

It might be offered with 2 or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage. The Nokia 2.3 is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch HD+ display. It should feature dedicated Google Assistant button, 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It might be launched this month and become available for purchase globally sometime next month. The smartphone could be priced under Rs 8,000 when it becomes official.

  Published Date: November 6, 2019 4:23 PM IST

