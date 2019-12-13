Nokia 2.3 India launch to take place soon; teasers spotted

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones is likely gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the market. As part of new information, it looks like the company is planning to launch the Nokia 2.3 aimed at the budget market. The smartphone maker has posted two new teasers on its Twitter handle hinting at an imminent launch of the smartphone. As part of the teasers, the company has posted two videos showcasing the upcoming smartphone. These teasers also showcase the design of the upcoming smartphone along with important aspects such as the camera.

Nokia 2.3 details

It is worth noting that the company has already launched the smartphone in the market. According to GSMArena, the smartphone maker has added Helio A22 SoC processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device also comes with a microSD card slot with support for cards with up to 400GB capacity. Nokia 22.3 also features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notched finish on the top. Similar to other 2019 Nokia smartphones, Nokia 2.3 also features a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side. Talking about the cameras, users get a 5-megapixel front sensor for selfies and a dual-lens setup on the back.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Moving to the back of the device, users get a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box as part of the Android One program. In terms of connectivity, users get a similar Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, and a microUSB port.

HMD Global has also added a 3.5mm audio socket on the bottom of the device. The entire thing runs on a 4,000mAh battery out of the box. The device is available in three colors including Cyan Green, Charcoal, and Sand. It is likely that the device may launch in India in the coming few weeks, if not days.