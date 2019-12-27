comscore Nokia 2.3 available for purchase with 1 year replacement guarantee offer
Nokia 2.3 now available for purchase with one-year replacement guarantee offer

The Nokia 2.3 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,199 in India. Nokia is also giving a one-year replacement guarantee on the phone covering hardware defects.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 4:08 PM IST
Nokia 2.3

The Nokia 2.3 smartphone was recently launched in India. Now, the entry-level Nokia phone is available for purchase via the company’s official website. The Nokia 2.3 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,199 in India. Nokia is also giving a one-year replacement guarantee on the phone covering hardware defects. Do note that this is a limited period offer, which is only applicable if purchased in India on or before March 31, 2020, and activated by April 7, 2020.

As for the other sale offers, Reliance Jio is giving benefits worth Rs 7,200 if Nokia 2.3 buyers opt for Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. The benefit includes Rs 2,200 in cashback from Jio, and discount worth Rs 2,000 from Zoomcar. You will also get vouchers worth Rs 3,000 from Cleartrip.

As mentioned above, the Nokia 2.3 is priced at Rs 8,199 in India. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is also available via Nokia India’s e-shop, authorized retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG outlets across India.

Nokia 2.3 specifications, features

The Nokia 2.3 will ship with stock Android Pie software. The company has promised that the Nokia 2.3 smartphone will get the latest Android 10 OS in the future. The device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The handset comes only in 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 400GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

You get a big enough 6.2-inch in-cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to feature a waterdrop notch. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) resolution. The latest Nokia-branded phone also sports two cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Nokia 2.3 comes with 3D nano texture for a better grip. One will also find a dedicated Google Assistant button. It features a 4,000mAh battery too, and the company supplies a 5W charger. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Features Nokia 2.3
Price 8199
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 4:08 PM IST

