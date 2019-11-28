Rumors around Nokia 2.3 suggest that HMD Global will launch the device along with the Nokia 8.2 and Nokia 5.2 next week on December 5. Now ahead of the expected launch, the price of anticipated Nokia 2.3 has been leaked online. So far, we have already seen a few leaks about this entry-level smartphone, which is going to be a successor device to Nokia 2.2.

As reported by NPU, an unknown Chilean store has listed the alleged Nokia 2.3 Charcoal variant with a price tag of CLP($) 97,378 which converts to about $119 (approximately Rs 8,500). There is no confirmed information so far, but we are expecting the India launch around same time. HMD has already slashed the price of Nokia 2.2 to Rs 5,999 in the country, which suggests imminent launch as well.

Previous leak claimed that the Nokia 2.3 will have 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In comparison, the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 launched with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The smartphone is tipped to feature a display that would be bigger than 6.1-inches and sport HD+ resolution. It is also expected to pack a larger 3,920mAh battery compared to Nokia 2.2.

The alleged device is expected to use polycarbonate material and offer a dedicated Google Assistant button. It is said to be powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and is likely to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

For imaging, the Nokia 2.3 is likely to feature a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. HMD Global launched the Nokia 8.1 on December 5 last year. The company is hosting an event on the same day a year later and is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 as its new premium device.

Features Nokia 2.2 Price 6999 Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.7-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 3,000mAh

Story Timeline