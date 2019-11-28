comscore Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer ahead of expected launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer ahead of expected launch next week
News

Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer ahead of expected launch next week

News

Previous leak claimed that the Nokia 2.3 will have 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In comparison, the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 launched with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 10:04 AM IST
nokia-2.2-bgr-16

Rumors around Nokia 2.3 suggest that HMD Global will launch the device along with the Nokia 8.2 and Nokia 5.2 next week on December 5. Now ahead of the expected launch, the price of anticipated Nokia 2.3 has been leaked online. So far, we have already seen a few leaks about this entry-level smartphone, which is going to be a successor device to Nokia 2.2.

As reported by NPU, an unknown Chilean store has listed the alleged Nokia 2.3 Charcoal variant with a price tag of CLP($) 97,378 which converts to about $119 (approximately Rs 8,500). There is no confirmed information so far, but we are expecting the India launch around same time. HMD has already slashed the price of Nokia 2.2 to Rs 5,999 in the country, which suggests imminent launch as well.

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia smartphone on December 5: All you need to know

Also Read

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia smartphone on December 5: All you need to know

Previous leak claimed that the Nokia 2.3 will have 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In comparison, the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 launched with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The smartphone is tipped to feature a display that would be bigger than 6.1-inches and sport HD+ resolution. It is also expected to pack a larger 3,920mAh battery compared to Nokia 2.2.

Nokia 2.3

Image via NPU

The alleged device is expected to use polycarbonate material and offer a dedicated Google Assistant button. It is said to be powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and is likely to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

For imaging, the Nokia 2.3 is likely to feature a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. HMD Global launched the Nokia 8.1 on December 5 last year. The company is hosting an event on the same day a year later and is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 as its new premium device.

Features Nokia 2.2
Price 6999
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.7-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 10:04 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2

6999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 yearly prepaid plan
Telecom
BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 yearly prepaid plan
Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer

News

Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer

iFFALCON Days on Flipkart: 4K UHD TVs available from Rs 20,999

Deals

iFFALCON Days on Flipkart: 4K UHD TVs available from Rs 20,999

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Review

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Vivo Z5i with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, features and more

News

Vivo Z5i with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, features and more

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer

Vivo Z5i with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, features and more

Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers

Xiaomi 5G smartphone gets certified; to sport 66W fast-charging

Realme X update with November security patch rolling out

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer

News

Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer
Nokia Smart TV India launch set for December 5; details

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV India launch set for December 5; details
Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem

Deals

Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals
Nokia Smart TV images leaked ahead of India launch

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV images leaked ahead of India launch

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Moto Lenovo Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, 5 हजार रुपये सस्ते मिल रहे हैं मोटोरोला और लेनेवो के स्मार्टफोन्स

Nokia Smart TV भारत में इन खूबियों के साथ 5 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Realme Black Friday Sale : रियलमी के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा 2 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Vivo Z5i स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 675 SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi 8 की सेल आज, जानें कीमत, सेल ऑफर्स

News

Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer
News
Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer
Vivo Z5i with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, features and more

News

Vivo Z5i with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, features and more
Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers

News

Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers
Xiaomi 5G smartphone gets certified; to sport 66W fast-charging

News

Xiaomi 5G smartphone gets certified; to sport 66W fast-charging
Realme X update with November security patch rolling out

News

Realme X update with November security patch rolling out