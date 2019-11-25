comscore Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5
Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5

Nokia 2.3 will debut as an entry-level smartphone replacing Nokia 2.2. It is now expected to launch alongside Nokia 8.2 on December 5.

  Published: November 25, 2019 9:00 AM IST
HMD Global is set to launch its next smartphone on December 5. The Finnish licensee of Nokia brand is widely expected to launch the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 2.3 at the event. Ahead of the major launch event next week, the Nokia 2.3 has been spotted online. We have already seen leaks about this entry-level smartphone. It is expected to bring minor improvement over its predecessor and will be part of Android Go program. The device listed online indicates that it will offer more storage than its predecessor.

Nokia 2.3 expected to launch on December 5

According to Nokiapoweruser, the next budget smartphone from Nokia will have 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In comparison, the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 launched with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The listing shows the Nokia 2.3 priced at €93.99 (around Rs 7,500). There is a possibility that the Nokia 2.3 will launch at €99, the same retail price as its predecessor. The smartphone is tipped to feature a display that would be bigger than 6.1-inches and sport HD+ resolution. It is also expected to pack a larger 3,920mAh battery compared to Nokia 2.2.

The previous leaks have shown that Nokia 2.3 will support Bluetooth 5.0 compared to Bluetooth 4.2 supported by Nokia 2.2. The launch of Nokia 2.3 seems imminent since the company has slashed the price of Nokia 2.2 to Rs 5,999 in the country. It is expected to borrow some design elements from Nokia 7.2 and might be offered in Charcoal, Cyan Green and Sand colors. It will be powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and run Android Pie out of the box. The Nokia 2.3 is expected to use polycarbonate material and offer a dedicated Google Assistant button.

For imaging, the Nokia 2.3 is likely to feature a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. HMD Global launched the Nokia 8.1 on December 5 last year. The company is hosting an event on the same day a year later and is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 as its new premium device. It is likely to be accompanied by Nokia 2.3 as a new entry-level offering. We might also see Nokia 5.2 join the portfolio at this event. Nokia 9.1 Pureview, which has appeared in leaks, is not expected to launch until Mobile World Congress next year.

  Published Date: November 25, 2019 9:00 AM IST

