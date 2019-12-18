Nokia 2.3 has been launched in India. This is HMD Global’s latest Nokia phone, which offers entry-level features and specifications. The Nokia 3.2 comes with a price label of Rs 8,199 in India. Some of the key features of the Nokia 3.2 are a 6.2-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and more. If you are interested in buying this Nokia phone, then read on to know more about this device.

Nokia 2.3 sale date, offers, price in India

With the new phone, the company is also offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the phone covering hardware defects. You also get a 6-month warranty on the accessories that come bundled with the Nokia 2.3. As for the offers, Reliance Jio customers will get benefits worth Rs 7,200 if Nokia 2.3 buyers opt for Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. The benefit includes Rs 2,200 in cashback from Jio, and discount worth Rs 2,000 from Zoomcar. You will also get vouchers worth Rs 3,000 from Cleartrip.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

As mentioned above, the Nokia 2.3 is priced at Rs 8,199, which is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The new Nokia phone will be available for purchase starting December 27. It will be available via Nokia India’s e-shop, authorized retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG outlets across the country.

Nokia 2.3 features

The Nokia 2.3 will ship with stock Android Pie software. The company has promised that the Nokia 2.3 smartphone will get the latest Android 10 OS in the future. The device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The handset comes only in 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 400GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

You get a big enough 6.2-inch in-cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to feature a waterdrop notch. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) resolution. The latest Nokia-branded phone also sports two cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Nokia 2.3 comes with 3D nano texture for a better grip. One will also find a dedicated Google Assistant button. It features a 4,000mAh battery too, and the company supplies a 5W charger. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.