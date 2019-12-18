comscore Nokia 2.3 launched in India: Price, offers, sale date, features, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts from Rs 8,199
News

Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts from Rs 8,199

News

The Nokia 3.2 comes with a price label of Rs 8,199 in India. Some of the key features of the Nokia 3.2 are a 6.2-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and more.

  • Updated: December 18, 2019 6:32 PM IST
Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3 has been launched in India. This is HMD Global’s latest Nokia phone, which offers entry-level features and specifications. The Nokia 3.2 comes with a price label of Rs 8,199 in India. Some of the key features of the Nokia 3.2 are a 6.2-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and more. If you are interested in buying this Nokia phone, then read on to know more about this device.

Nokia 2.3 sale date, offers, price in India

With the new phone, the company is also offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the phone covering hardware defects. You also get a 6-month warranty on the accessories that come bundled with the Nokia 2.3. As for the offers, Reliance Jio customers will get benefits worth Rs 7,200 if Nokia 2.3 buyers opt for Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. The benefit includes Rs 2,200 in cashback from Jio, and discount worth Rs 2,000 from Zoomcar. You will also get vouchers worth Rs 3,000 from Cleartrip.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

As mentioned above, the Nokia 2.3 is priced at Rs 8,199, which is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The new Nokia phone will be available for purchase starting December 27. It will be available via Nokia India’s e-shop, authorized retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG outlets across the country.

Nokia 2.3 features

The Nokia 2.3 will ship with stock Android Pie software. The company has promised that the Nokia 2.3 smartphone will get the latest Android 10 OS in the future. The device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The handset comes only in 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 400GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.2 and other models get discount: Check out the new price and offers

Also Read

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.2 and other models get discount: Check out the new price and offers

You get a big enough 6.2-inch in-cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to feature a waterdrop notch. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) resolution. The latest Nokia-branded phone also sports two cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Nokia 2.3 comes with 3D nano texture for a better grip. One will also find a dedicated Google Assistant button. It features a 4,000mAh battery too, and the company supplies a 5W charger. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 6:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2019 6:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and Mate 10 Pro update rolling out
News
Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and Mate 10 Pro update rolling out
Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts from Rs 8,199

News

Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts from Rs 8,199

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899

News

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899

Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs

Deals

Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and Mate 10 Pro update rolling out

Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts from Rs 8,199

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts from Rs 8,199

News

Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts from Rs 8,199
Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

News

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

News

New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch
Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

News

Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon
Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.2 and other models get discount

Deals

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.2 and other models get discount

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 2.3 भारत में ड्यूल रियर कैमरा,4,000mAh बैटरी के साथ 8,199 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Jio Fiber यूजर्स के लिए कंपनी ने 101 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में शुरू किए डाटा वाउचर

आधार-पैन को लिंक करें नहीं तो इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न हो जाएगा कैंसिल, ये है लिंकिंग प्रोसेस

Amazon Fab Phones Fest : इन फोन पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Best non-Chinese smartphones : 15 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में बेस्ट नॉन-चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन

News

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and Mate 10 Pro update rolling out
News
Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and Mate 10 Pro update rolling out
Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts from Rs 8,199

News

Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts from Rs 8,199
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now
PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899

News

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899
Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling